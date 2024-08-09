IYDF and Dynamic Tutorial Unite to Support Underprivileged Students

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Dynamic Tutorial joined hands to organize a heartwarming charity event at Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya Intermediate College in Kanpur. This event aimed to provide essential study and living supplies to underprivileged students while boosting their confidence and happiness through various engaging activities.

The event was organized by Akhil Shukla and his team of dedicated volunteers, including Harsh Kumar, Krishna Mohan Yadav, Arjun Kapoor, Anmol Awasthi, Ashish Tripathi, and Ashutosh Dixit. The head of the beneficiary institution, Ms. Alka Srivastava, actively participated and supported the event throughout. A total of 38 children attended and received various necessary items, including pencil boxes, notebooks, lunch boxes, and water bottles. Additionally, the volunteers prepared a variety of snacks and chocolates, significantly enhancing the fun and engagement of the event.

Running from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, the event featured numerous games such as passing the ball, touch body parts, and jump in/jump out. The children participated enthusiastically, showcasing excellent teamwork and competitive spirit. The activities concluded with a one-legged race to determine the winners, followed by the distribution of special gifts to all participants.

Akhil Shukla, the organizer, expressed his heartfelt sentiments: "This event has brought a profound sense of fulfillment and joy. Seeing the excitement and happiness on the children's faces is truly gratifying. To positively impact their lives and contribute to their well-being is both humbling and inspiring."

The event not only provided material assistance to the children but also made them feel the warmth and care of society. The joint effort of IYDF and Dynamic Tutorial added a bright spot to the future of these children and made a positive contribution to the community's collective development.

IYDF remains committed to aiding more children in need and looks forward to organizing similar events in more schools and communities in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor