IYDF and Evolution Fitness Club Team Up to Aid Underprivileged Children and Families

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 30: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with the socially conscious enterprise Evolution Fitness Club to host a significant humanitarian aid event in the Manzoorgarhi community on Raithgaye Road, Aligarh. The event was organized by the founder of Evolution Fitness Club, Mohd Shariq, who led a team of four dedicated volunteers: Kabir Thakur, Salman Khan, and Muneer Khan.

The event commenced at 3:30 PM on July 27, 2024, where volunteers distributed essential relief materials to underprivileged children and their families in the community. The supplies included wheat, rice, sugar, lentils, cooking oil, soap, toothpaste, soft drinks, biscuits, dry fruits, and spices. These basic necessities will significantly alleviate the residents' living pressures and improve their living conditions.

Mohd Shariq stated, "As the founder of Evolution Fitness Club, I have always believed that businesses should actively take on social responsibilities and give back to society. This event is not just about donating supplies; it is about raising awareness of the living conditions of underprivileged children and encouraging more people to provide help and support."

The event was warmly welcomed and highly praised by the community residents. A representative from IYDF remarked, "This collaboration with Evolution Fitness Club has been very successful. We hope more enterprises will join such charitable activities in the future, contributing to social harmony and development."

The successful execution of this humanitarian aid event showcased the social responsibility of both IYDF and Evolution Fitness Club, providing tangible help and warmth to the families in need. They plan to continue working together to support more people in need in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor