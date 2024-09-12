IYDF and Gorakhpur Bakery Provide Support and Care to 148 Disabled Children

VMPL

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12: The International Youth Development Fund (IYDF), in collaboration with Gorakhpur Bakery, organised a heartwarming charity event at the Regional Centre for Disabled Children (Samekit Chetriy Kendr Divyangjan) in Gorakhnath. The event provided essential supplies and care to 148 disabled children, with the aim of improving their quality of life and fostering an interest in learning.

Volunteer Efforts and Donations

This event was made possible through the tireless efforts of 15 dedicated volunteers, including Sonu Dubey, Mahindra Dubey, Sanjay Dubey, Hariom Dwivedi, Haridwar Dubey, Dheeraj Dubey, Gulab Dubey, Shiv Das Yadav, Gultu Yadav, Prabhakar Dubey, Bhane Yadav, Pappu Dubey, Amit Dubey, Akash Pandey, and Vikas Pandey. Together with IYDF, they generously provided much-needed resources to the children.

The donations included essential food items such as rice, wheat, cooking oil, biscuits, namkeen, cornflakes, Maggi noodles, chips, dried fruits, sweets, and cupcakes, ensuring the children had both nutritious and enjoyable meals. In addition to food, educational materials like books, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, and school bags were distributed, helping the children with their studies and providing them with the tools they needed to thrive in their learning environment.

Activities and Engagement with the Children

Beyond the donations, the volunteers also organised several activities to make the day enjoyable and memorable for the children. A friendly Ludo competition, alongside a drawing contest, captured the children's imagination and creativity. These activities not only encouraged the children to think and express themselves but also allowed them to engage with the volunteers in a fun and interactive way. The laughter and smiles throughout the event were a testament to the joy and excitement it brought to everyone involved.

As the event came to a close, Neeraj Maksad, the head of the orphanage, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to both IYDF and Gorakhpur Bakery. He highlighted that the day's activities and donations had gone beyond material assistance, as they also helped bring emotional support and a sense of belonging to the children, who felt the love and care of the community.

Volunteer Reflections and Future Plans

The volunteers shared how deeply the experience impacted them. One volunteer reflected, "It was an incredible experience to contribute something small yet meaningful to these children. Seeing their smiles filled my heart with joy." Many of the volunteers expressed their gratitude for being part of such a meaningful event, and they expressed interest in continuing to collaborate with IYDF in future charitable initiatives.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to work with more local businesses to expand the scope of its charitable activities, ensuring that more children in need receive the help and support they deserve. The success of this event marked a significant milestone in IYDF's ongoing efforts to care for and empower disabled children, laying the groundwork for continued support and compassion.

