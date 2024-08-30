IYDF and Gorakhpur Tutor Provider Host Charity Event to Support Underprivileged Children

PNN

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30: A charity event organized by Pradeep Dubey in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Gorakhpur Tutor Provider was held at Anjum Girls Inter College Sohsa Patti Guassi Patti Kushingar. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to local underprivileged children, while also enhancing their happiness through interactive activities.

Volunteer Participation

The event was strongly supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Sandeep Dubey, Abhishek Mishra, and Manjeet Dubey, who played a key role in ensuring its success.

Supplies Provided

A variety of supplies were prepared for the children, including educational materials such as books, pens, notebooks, formula books, and school bags. Sports equipment, including cricket bats, footballs, badminton rackets, skipping ropes, and balls, was also provided. Additionally, the children received living essentials such as candy, rice, washing soda, soap, soybeans, pasta, sugar, noodles, pulses, grams, and toys.

Event Details

Held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on 28 August, the event saw the participation of 45 underprivileged children. During the event, Pradeep Dubey introduced the children to IYDF and engaged in meaningful conversations with them. Volunteers, along with teachers, organized a variety of indoor activities that the children eagerly participated in, showing great enthusiasm throughout.

Feedback

Reflecting on the event, Pradeep Dubey said, "The children were so happy during the distribution of supplies, and I felt a deep emotional connection with them. This experience has strengthened my resolve to continue collaborating with IYDF, and I look forward to organizing more charitable activities together in the future."

Conclusion

The event provided tangible support to underprivileged children in Kushinagar by offering essential supplies and organizing interactive activities. The collaboration between IYDF and Gorakhpur Tutor Provider not only met the basic needs of the children but also made them feel more cared for and supported in their education and daily lives.

