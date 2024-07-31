IYDF and Indian Enterprises Unite Volunteers Fulfill Promises to Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 31: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Indian company Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd to host a highly successful aid event for underprivileged children at the Bal Niketan Orphanage in Sector 2, Panchkula, Haryana. The event, driven by the enthusiastic support of volunteers, was a remarkable success.

Volunteers arrived at the orphanage on time, bringing a substantial amount of aid supplies, including 3 kg of desi ghee, 30 kg of rice, 4 kg of monduli, chana dal, rajma, and other essential food and daily necessities such as mustard oil, refined oil, shampoo, and laundry detergent. These donations offered crucial support and significantly improved the children's daily lives.

The volunteers displayed great enthusiasm and patience throughout the event. They thoughtfully gave each child a carefully selected gift and attentively listened to their needs and requests. Through their interactions with the children, the volunteers expressed a profound sense of fulfillment and accomplishment in helping others. They promised to return and meet the children's small requests, bringing even more joy and hope in the future.

The partnership between IYDF and Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd exemplified the perfect blend of corporate social responsibility and volunteer spirit. This aid event not only offered practical assistance to the orphanage children but also raised awareness and support for vulnerable groups within society.

The meticulous planning of organizer Amulya Bhandari and the selfless dedication of volunteers Rishba Kulic, Rishabh Bansal, Rupali Coolidge, Devansh Coolidge, and Aman Shah were key to the event's success. Mr. Mihir Singh, the head of the orphanage, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the event and eagerly anticipated future collaborations.

IYDF and Energizer Sports Pvt Ltd are committed to continuing their efforts to assist more underprivileged children and advance social welfare initiatives.

