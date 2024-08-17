IYDF and Iron Asylum Spread Joy and Support at Adim Jati Sewa Mandal

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: In a generous and heartfelt initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Iron Asylum, led by Rahul Kumar, to bring smiles and essential support to the children at Adim Jati Sewa Mandal. The event took place at noon, with volunteers Ankit Singh, Rudra Girdhar, Abhishek Dubey, Ayush Kumar, and Rahul Bagga actively participating.

The team was warmly welcomed by Ajay Srivastva, the head of the beneficiary unit. The volunteers distributed a variety of aid materials, including food supplies, sports equipment, and new kitchen appliances. This event not only provided the children with necessary living essentials but also created an environment filled with joy and engagement, as the children eagerly participated in a football match organized by the volunteers.

The children's faces lit up with happiness as they received fruits and other supplies, while the volunteers experienced immense joy in contributing to the well-being of these young ones. Rahul Kumar shared that helping these children felt like helping oneself, emphasizing the deep sense of connection and fulfillment that comes from giving back to the community.

This event highlighted IYDF and Iron Asylum's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged children, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they need to grow and thrive.

