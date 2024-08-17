IYDF and Live Pukka Events Ignite the Spark of Knowledge and Creativity at KPS Project School

PNN

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Live Pukka Events (LPE) teamed up to host an impactful community event, bringing a wealth of educational resources and engaging experiences to the children of KPS Project School. This initiative aimed to inspire and nurture the students' knowledge and creativity.

Organized by Ashish Singh, the event saw active participation from volunteers Nupur Srivastava, Kuldeep Singh, Amrit Singh, M. Bhavya Laxmi, Nishant Tandi, Namita Thakur, and Prof. Dr. Swati Singh. The event took place from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM at KPS Project School, Kadma, where they were warmly welcomed by the school's principal, Anita Rajak, and the academic director of public schools, Lakshmi Ravunniyarath.

The event provided educational resources to 316 students from grades 3 to 7 (ages 6 to 13), including models of the human circulatory, respiratory, and digestive systems, as well as the human eye, heart, and brain. Additionally, 50 storybooks, geometry toolkits, geometric shapes, vegetable models, alphabet and number boards, and various educational charts were distributed. These resources allowed the students to deepen their understanding of science and math through interactive models and visual aids, sparking their interest in learning.

The event also featured a personal hygiene and time management workshop led by Prof. Swati Singh, along with dance, singing, drawing, and performance competitions. Volunteers distributed gifts, medals, and additional materials to the children, creating an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm. The event's highlights were captured in photographs, preserving the memories of this vibrant day.

Reflecting on the event, Ashish Singh commented, "Organizing this humanitarian aid event was a deeply fulfilling experience. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and their enthusiasm throughout the activities was incredibly rewarding. The event not only provided essential resources but also encouraged creativity and personal growth. The support from the school's management and the students' active participation made the event a great success and a memorable occasion. These activities remind us of the importance of giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need."

The collaboration between IYDF and Live Pukka Events provided tangible support to the children of KPS Project School and reaffirmed IYDF's commitment to enhancing education and community development. Through this event, IYDF continues to make a positive social impact, fueling the growth and development of children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor