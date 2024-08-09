IYDF and Livespot Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Illuminate Hope for Orphanage Children

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Livespot Advertising Pvt. Ltd. organized a significant humanitarian aid event at a primary welfare school in Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur. This event aimed to bring warmth and care to the 45 children residing in the welfare home.

Event Overview

The event was spearheaded by Som Gupta and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Riya Gupta, Manju Gupta, Shruti Gupta, Anuj Gupta, and Ranjeeta Gupta. Held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, the volunteers distributed essential items and educational supplies to the children. These included notebooks, books, coloring materials, stationery, snacks, juice, wheat flour, rice, water bottles, footballs, and carrom boards. These donations were intended to meet the children's daily needs and enhance their extracurricular activities.

Event Highlights

During the event, volunteers engaged with the children and organized a painting competition. Through their artwork, the children expressed their dreams and hopes, creating a lively and joyous atmosphere. After the competition, the volunteers distributed the supplies, and the children's smiles brought immense satisfaction to everyone involved.

Volunteer Reflections

The volunteers expressed that the event not only brought them joy but also highlighted the importance of giving back to society. They were thrilled to have the opportunity to participate and look forward to future opportunities to contribute to such meaningful causes, bringing love and support to more children in need.

Recipient's Gratitude

Nidhi Singh, the head of the welfare home, expressed profound gratitude to IYDF and Livespot Advertising Pvt. Ltd. for their support. She noted that the event provided substantial material assistance and conveyed the warmth and care of the community to the children. She hopes that such activities will continue, bringing hope and change to more children.

IYDF and Livespot Advertising Pvt. Ltd.

IYDF is an international NGO dedicated to providing quality education and living assistance to impoverished children in developing countries. Livespot Advertising Pvt. Ltd. is a socially responsible enterprise that has demonstrated its humanitarian spirit through this collaboration with IYDF.

The success of this aid event highlights the tremendous impact of united efforts from various sectors of society. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more enterprises and social organizations to contribute to charitable causes.

This event once again showcased the power of collaboration and the profound impact that collective efforts can have on society. The future promises more such initiatives that will bring hope, support, and positive change to the lives of many children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor