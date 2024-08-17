IYDF and Mahadev The Gym Join Forces to Warm Hearts and Build a Brighter Future for Orphans

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: In a heartfelt initiative led by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Mahadev The Gym actively participated in an event dedicated to bringing warmth and care to the children at Dream Girl Foundation, an orphan school in Gurgaon. The event, organized by Bobby Dhawan, was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers including Mayank Saluja, Kashish Rajput, Priya Bangia, and Anju Rajput.

The event took place at the Dream Girl Foundation, located in Sector 9 of Surya Vihar, Gurgaon, a school that provides education and essential support to orphans. The school's director, Manish Arora, expressed his gratitude for the arrival of IYDF and Mahadev The Gym, noting the immense joy and hope they brought to the children.

The charity event involved the donation of five 10-pound cakes, five computer desks, and 270 pairs of slippers for the 170 children at the school. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the children eagerly participated in the cake-cutting ceremony and received their new slippers.

Reflecting on the event, Bobby Dhawan and his team shared their deep sense of fulfillment and joy in seeing the smiles on the children's faces. The team members expressed their gratitude to IYDF for the opportunity to bring care and support to these young lives. This event was not just about providing material donations; it was a meaningful gesture of encouragement and support for the children's futures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor