IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda Collaborate for Humanitarian Aid Event for Underprivileged Children

New Delhi [India], July 31: On the afternoon of July 27, 2024, at 1 PM (IST), the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and My Yoga Ayurveda successfully conducted a humanitarian aid event for children from underprivileged families in the village of Khairi, Jabalpur District, Madhya Pradesh, India. The event aimed to meet the urgent needs of these children and bring them hope and support.

Prior to the event, we communicated with the school principal, Sushila Sharma, who highlighted the children's need for basic food items and mentioned that they particularly needed slippers. Understanding the importance of this request, we ensured that slippers were included in the donation items to meet the children's practical needs.

The aid materials provided for 50 children included wheat flour, rice, pulses, cooking oil, biscuits, chips, chocolates, bananas, and slippers. On the day of the event, volunteers distributed these materials to the children and conducted basic yoga classes for them. These yoga sessions not only increased the children's physical activity but also provided them with new experiences and enjoyment. Seeing the children's happy smiles and expectant eyes deeply moved the volunteers, giving them a strong sense of accomplishment.

The joy on the children's faces when they received the donation packages and their enthusiastic participation in the yoga sessions was touching. These simple items and new experiences brought immense happiness to them. Feedback from the children further validated the significance and value of this event.

Khairi village is located in the Patan Tehsil of Jabalpur District, Madhya Pradesh, approximately 23 kilometers from both the Tehsil office and the district headquarters. According to 2009 statistics, Khairi village has a literacy rate of 71.05%, with male literacy at 77.51% and female literacy at 63.79%. The village comprises around 143 households.

The event was organized by L. C. Kesharwani, a yoga instructor known as 'Keshav,' and saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers including Rajesh Kumar, Vijay, Subash, Kaliyaperumal, Balaji, Karthikayan, and Murugan. These dedicated individuals devoted their time and energy to ensure the event's success. The aid event was supported and guided by IYDF, ensuring that the aid materials were distributed smoothly to every child in need.

Located in Vijay Nagar, Jabalpur, My Yoga Ayurveda is a leading yoga studio dedicated to providing comprehensive training for yoga enthusiasts. In addition to yoga courses, My Yoga Ayurveda is committed to enhancing community well-being and health through various charitable activities. They have organized events for the Indian Army, Shalby Hospital, Decathlon, State Bank of India, and Union Bank of India. This aid event at the children's school reflects their commitment to serving the community and improving the quality of life for vulnerable groups.

We aim to host more similar events across India, bringing care and support to more communities in need through our ongoing efforts. My Yoga Ayurveda will continue to uphold its values of compassion and service, contributing to the overall well-being of society.

