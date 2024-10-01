IYDF and Paras Batteries Bring Care and Hope to Children at Mahrishi Ved Vyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Paras Batteries, organized a heartwarming charitable event at the Mahrishi Ved Vyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth boarding school, located on Najafgarh-Nangloi Road in New Delhi. Through the donation of essential supplies and engaging games, the event provided care and joy to over 100 children at the school.

A Partnership for Good: Warming Hearts with Care

The event was led by Dharmender Kumar Mudgal, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Rekha Sharma, Mangi Devi, Poonam Sharma, Anu Sharma, Umed Singh Yadav, Meenu Yadav, Sandeep Kaushik, Kishor Jangra, Kavya Jangra, Bijendra Rathor, Ritu Rathor, Deepak Chauhan, Sonu Singh, Harshita Mudgal, Pari Mudgal, Manya Mudgal, Samarth Mudgal, Deepak Gautam, and Bahadur Singh. Together, the volunteers not only provided essential supplies but also spent a fun-filled afternoon with the children, bringing warmth and encouragement to their lives.

The event was hosted at Anand Dham Ashram on Bakkarwala Marg, with the recipient school being Mahrishi Ved Vyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth. The school's head, Shri Shesh Kumar Sharma, expressed heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Paras Batteries for their visit and generosity.

Improving Lives: Donating Resources to Enrich Learning

IYDF and Paras Batteries brought a variety of supplies for the children, including stationery, sports equipment, and snacks. The donated items included pens, notebooks, rulers, and other essential school supplies, along with footballs, volleyballs, badminton rackets, chess boards, and darts for recreational activities. Additionally, nutritious snacks and energy-boosting foods were provided to ensure the children's well-being.

These contributions not only improved the children's learning conditions but also enriched their extracurricular activities, supporting their overall development. The educational supplies allowed the children to focus more on their studies, while the sports equipment encouraged them to engage in outdoor activities, fostering teamwork and physical fitness.

Games and Interaction: Sparking Joy and Energy

Beginning at 4:00 pm, the event was packed with interactive games and activities. The children eagerly participated in outdoor sports like football, volleyball, and badminton, showcasing their energy and athletic talents. Indoors, games like chess and darts challenged their intellect and skills, filling the room with laughter and excitement.

These activities not only provided enjoyment but also enhanced the children's teamwork and problem-solving abilities. Throughout the event, volunteers guided and supported the children, offering care and encouragement.

Reflections from the Organizers: The Fulfillment of Giving Back

At the conclusion of the event, Dharmender Kumar Mudgal shared his thoughts: "Every time we participate in an event like this, we are filled with energy and a deep sense of fulfillment. Through IYDF, we not only offer material support but also provide hope and motivation for these children's growth. Seeing their smiles and active participation brings us immense satisfaction."

He added, "As a member of the IYDF team, I feel incredibly fortunate. Every one of these activities fills us with pride, and engaging in charitable work brings us a sense of peace and accomplishment."

Volunteer Reflections: The Honour of Giving

The volunteers also expressed how meaningful the event was for them. One volunteer shared, "It's a tremendous honour to interact with the children and offer them support. Their smiles are the greatest reward, and seeing their growth and happiness fills us with joy." Another added, "Each IYDF event deepens our understanding of the true meaning of love and care. Helping these children goes beyond material support; it's about offering them emotional encouragement and guidance."

Looking Forward: Continuing to Spread Hope and Support

This successful event not only brought joy and assistance to the children at Mahrishi Ved Vyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth but also added a significant milestone to IYDF's charitable journey. IYDF reaffirms its commitment to partnering with more organizations and individuals to provide care and support to disadvantaged children and communities.

Dedicated to creating a brighter future for vulnerable children worldwide, IYDF continues to organize charitable activities that help children achieve their dreams and lead better lives. This event further highlights IYDF's steadfast belief in "lighting up every child's future with love and care."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor