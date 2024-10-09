IYDF and Rain Hospitality Services Bring Light and Care to Children in Virar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On the morning of October 5th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Rain Hospitality Services, organised a heartfelt charitable event in Virar, opposite Padmashree Bhausaheb Vartak College and N.G. Vartak Junior College. Led by Johnson Fernandez, the event saw the participation of five dedicated volunteers who provided essential learning and sports supplies to 30 local children, along with warm and joyful interactions. Through their collaborative efforts, IYDF and Rain Hospitality Services aimed to support the growth and development of these children.

Diverse Donations: Educational and Sports Supplies

The volunteers brought a wide range of learning and sports materials to help improve the children's education and increase their opportunities for physical activities. The donations included geometry sets (suitable for students below grade 8), sturdy exam boards, drawing books, colouring books, coloured pencils, crayons, and child-friendly footballs. Additionally, sports equipment such as table tennis paddles, small plastic balls (golf ball-sized), plastic shuttlecocks, and badminton rackets were provided to encourage outdoor play.

To ensure the children enjoyed a delightful experience, volunteers also prepared snacks and drinks, including samosas with chutney, tea, coffee, and juice. These thoughtful provisions created a warm, welcoming atmosphere, showing the children that they were cared for and supported. Pritika Mhatre, the head of the recipient institution, expressed her deep gratitude for the generous contributions from IYDF and Rain Hospitality Services, praising the event's success.

Joyful Interactions: Building Bonds Through Activities

The atmosphere at the event was lively, with volunteers organising a range of interactive activities to engage the children. They introduced the donated items and demonstrated how to use the geometry sets and art materials, encouraging the children to explore their creativity and enhance their learning. The children also took part in sports activities, including table tennis, badminton, and football, with volunteers offering guidance and helping the children experience the joy of physical activity.

Through these activities, the children not only gained learning and sporting opportunities but also developed a sense of teamwork and cooperation. The volunteers actively engaged with the children, listening to their stories and creating lasting emotional connections. The event was filled with laughter, and the children's happiness touched everyone present.

Reflections from the Volunteers: The Joy of Giving

After the event, Johnson Fernandez shared his reflections: "Seeing the smiles on the faces of these future stars gave me immense joy and fulfilment. The peace and satisfaction that comes from this experience are unmatched. The children's smiles gave me strength and happiness beyond words." He noted that IYDF's charitable efforts not only help others but also provide every volunteer with valuable experiences and cherished memories.

The volunteer team, including Dias Antony, Safiya Shaikh, Fauziya Memon, Sayma Memon, and Samina S, wholeheartedly dedicated their time and energy to making the day special for the children. They expressed their happiness at being part of the event: "Helping these children brings me so much joy. Seeing their smiles is a special kind of reward. I look forward to participating in more events like this, spreading warmth to even more children in need."

IYDF and Rain Hospitality Services: Supporting Children's Growth

This event was made possible with the full support of Rain Hospitality Services. As a company committed to community care and social responsibility, Rain Hospitality Services took concrete action to bring hope to underprivileged children. The partnership between IYDF and Rain Hospitality Services not only supported the children but also spread love and warmth throughout the community. Both organisations have expressed their intention to continue organising such initiatives in the future, providing help and support to more vulnerable children.

This event not only provided material support to the children but also planted the seeds of love in their hearts. Through their genuine dedication and selfless contributions, IYDF and Rain Hospitality Services have demonstrated their commitment to humanitarian care and the advancement of social welfare. They hope that more people will join them in their mission to build a more caring and inclusive society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor