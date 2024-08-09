IYDF and Rising Star Academy Volunteers Bring Warmth to Underprivileged Children Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Rising Star Academy Bareilly orchestrated a widespread and impactful humanitarian aid mission, bringing essential support and warmth to underprivileged children across northern India. Led by Shobhit Johri, this initiative highlighted the power of community collaboration and dedication.

The aid mission took place at two primary locations: Arya Samaj Orphanage in Chouki Chouraha, Bareilly, and Sashi Vidya Mandir in Nababganj. The volunteer team, comprising Prashant Dubey, Anamika Dubey, Rahul Saxena, Kirti Saxena, and Acharya Rohit Pathak, prepared nutritious lunch boxes filled with dry fruits (cashews, almonds, peanuts), stationery sets, snacks, 30 sets of clothing, and food grains. These supplies were aimed at meeting the children's basic needs while also delivering warmth and care.

The event kicked off at 9:00 AM at Arya Samaj Orphanage, followed by activities at Sashi Vidya Mandir at noon. In addition to distributing supplies, the day was enriched with yoga sessions, music classes, chanting lessons, and algebra classes, offering a blend of education and entertainment. These activities not only diversified the children's daily routines but also sparked their interest in learning.

Over 30 children participated in the event, engaging deeply with the volunteers who brought joy and compassion into their lives. Reflecting on the day's success, the volunteers expressed their satisfaction: "Collaborating with IYDF allows us to better focus on the growth and future of these children. We hope our efforts bring more smiles and hope. Their happiness and progress are our greatest motivations."

This event was more than just an act of kindness towards underprivileged children; it also served as encouragement and support for the volunteer team. IYDF remains committed to improving the living conditions of vulnerable groups, bringing hope and brightness to more children in need. Through ongoing efforts and community collaboration, a brighter future is indeed within reach.

