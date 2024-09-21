IYDF and RN Fruits Bring Education and Care to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in partnership with RN Fruits successfully organized a charitable support event near Pitamah Ramji Nagar in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai. The event, aimed at the children of Shivneri Seva Mandal Home, provided 50 children with an array of educational supplies, food, and sports equipment.

Acts of Kindness, Changing Futures

Initiated by Satish Ramniwas Gupta, the event saw the participation of a compassionate team of volunteers, including Prashant Moknath, Ganesh Jadhav, Santosh More, Babban Jadhav, Yash Waghmare, Shailesh Jamadar, Akash Vishwakarma, Sunil Yadav, Kiran Sonkamble, Padmakar Kamble, Rameshwar Kalate, and Karan Jighe. The team brought more than just supplies; they also engaged the children in interactive activities, making the day both enriching and joyful for the young participants.

IYDF and RN Fruits provided a wide range of educational materials and food items, such as books, stationery, pencil cases, juice, biscuits, and candies. In addition, they supplied sports equipment including carrom boards, badminton rackets, cricket bats, and skipping ropes, giving the children more opportunities for physical activities during their free time.

Event Highlights: Balancing Education and Play

On the day of the event, the children took part in a painting competition and a basketball game under the guidance of the volunteers. The painting competition allowed the children to showcase their creativity, while the basketball game encouraged teamwork and athletic skills. Through these activities, the volunteers not only provided material assistance but also helped boost the children's confidence and sense of joy through interaction and engagement.

Manohar Shinde, head of Shivneri Seva Mandal, expressed his sincere gratitude to IYDF and RN Fruits for their generous contributions. He noted that these resources have not only supported the children's daily lives but also offered them more opportunities to develop their interests and grow as individuals.

Organizer's Reflections: Continuing to Spread Love and Hope

After the event, Satish Ramniwas Gupta shared his thoughts: "Organizing this humanitarian aid event has brought immense joy to me and my team. Seeing the smiles on these children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile. I hope to continue organizing similar events to help more children who need care and support."

The volunteers also echoed these sentiments, stating that they not only experienced the importance of teamwork but also felt a profound sense of fulfillment from helping others. As the driving force behind the event, IYDF remains committed to providing care and support to underprivileged children worldwide, embodying its sense of social responsibility.

IYDF and RN Fruits' Commitment to Charity

As an international organization, IYDF has always been focused on the growth and development of youth. Through this collaboration with RN Fruits, IYDF has not only provided tangible support to the children of Shivneri Seva Mandal but also empowered their future through educational and sports activities. RN Fruits has also pledged to continue participating in social welfare initiatives, working with various partners to help more underprivileged children.

Looking Forward: Joining Hands for a Brighter Future

This aid event is one of IYDF's ongoing efforts to promote social welfare. IYDF hopes that the success of this event will encourage more businesses and individuals to join in charitable endeavors, addressing the educational and daily needs of disadvantaged children and working together to create a brighter future for them.

About IYDF

Since its establishment, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has been dedicated to promoting education, employment, health, and social participation for youth worldwide. As an international organization, IYDF implements a variety of charitable projects to help vulnerable children and adolescents gain better development opportunities, advocating for sustainable development and shared social responsibility.

