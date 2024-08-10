IYDF and R.R.B Mobile Repairing Unite to Light Up Hope for Orphanage Children

VMPL

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 10: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with R.R.B Mobile Repairing to host a heartwarming and impactful aid event at Hermon Children's Home in Mizoram. The event, themed "Heart to Heart, Love Without Borders," aimed to provide the orphanage children with essential learning and recreational materials, illuminating their path with hope.

The event officially began at 1:30 PM, with the lead organizer, V.L Ropeka Sailo, and his dedicated teamSanga Fanai, Lalbeiseia, Robert Lalhmangaihzuala, Samuel, Sanga Pachuau, Mapuia Bawitlung, and L.K Lianaworking together to bring joy to the 35 children in attendance. The team provided a variety of supplies, including pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, posters, banners, toothbrushes, soccer balls, table tennis paddles, table tennis balls, volleyballs, chessboards and pieces, jump ropes, drinks, and cupcakes. These items not only catered to the children's educational and entertainment needs but also sparked moments of happiness and excitement.

The event kicked off with warm greetings and introductions, followed by a spiritually uplifting prayer session where participants shared their thoughts and blessings. The day concluded with a cozy tea gathering, during which everyone, including the children, engaged in fun and interactive games, strengthening their bonds.

Reflecting on the event, V.L Ropeka Sailo expressed his gratitude, saying, "I would like to thank IYDF for giving me the opportunity to help and bless others. I feel honored to take on this responsibility, and this event has had a profound impact on my personal life. Helping and reaching out to others has fulfilled a lifelong dream of mine, and this dream came true during this event. I aspire to elevate this responsibility to a higher level and expand such activities further. Events like this can bring about significant change and development in the country. Ultimately, 'Service to God is service to humanity.'"

This event not only highlighted the selfless dedication and compassion of IYDF and R.R.B Mobile Repairing but also underscored their unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Through this aid initiative, the children at Hermon Children's Home felt the warmth and support of the community, bringing more joy and hope into their lives.

We firmly believe that the love shared from heart to heart will continue to spread, bringing a brighter future to many more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor