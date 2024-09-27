IYDF and Sparrow School of Dance Bring Hope and Care to Orphanage Children in BBSR

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: On 22 September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Sparrow School of Dance, organised a heartwarming charity event at Asha Kiran Orphanage in Bhubaneswar (BBSR), India. The event aimed to provide essential living and learning resources to 25 children while inspiring their creativity and confidence through dance, games, and personal development activities.

A Collective Effort to Foster Growth

The event was initiated by Mr. Bishnu Bhakata Sahu, founder of Sparrow School of Dance, with a dedicated volunteer team including Biswojit Sahu, Chandrakanta Pradhan, Sourajit Pradhan, Pabitra Nayak, Umesh Nayak, and Sachikanta Samal. Together, they not only delivered donations but also created a day full of joy and learning through engaging activities with the children.

Asha Kiran Orphanage, located in Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur BBSR, has been a place of refuge and care for orphans under the leadership of Pratap Pradhan, who has long been committed to providing protection and love to these children.

Donated Supplies: Supporting Daily Life and Learning

To help improve the children's living conditions, the volunteers brought various essential living and learning supplies. These included:

* Food items: Rice, lentils (Daal), cooking oil, spices (Masala), flour (Atta), semolina (Suji), biscuits, savoury snacks (Namkeen), and vegetables.

* Learning materials: Stationery and books.

* Hygiene products: Detergent, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

These donations ensured that the children's basic nutritional and hygiene needs were met, while also providing them with the tools to succeed in their studies, helping them grow with confidence and health.

Engaging Activities: Dance and Games Unlocking Potential

Beyond material donations, the event featured a range of interactive activities where the volunteers and children participated in dance workshops, games, and yoga sessions. These activities helped the children stay active, develop interests, and build confidence.

* Dance workshop: Volunteers organised a special dance session where the children learned basic dance moves, expressing themselves freely to music. The workshop not only energised them but also nurtured their artistic sense and teamwork.

* Games: Laughter filled the air as the volunteers and children played fun group games. These activities fostered joy while helping the children develop teamwork and quick-thinking skills.

* Personal development sessions: Designed to boost confidence and life skills, the sessions focused on helping the children face life's challenges. The volunteers encouraged them to strive for continuous improvement and reach for their dreams.

* Yoga session: Through simple yoga exercises, the children learned breathing and relaxation techniques, helping them stay focused and balanced in their studies and everyday life.

Reflections from Volunteers: The Priceless Reward of Giving Back

After the event, Bishnu Bhakata Sahu shared his thoughts: "Spending the day with these children brought me a great sense of fulfilment. I am incredibly grateful to IYDF for this opportunity to contribute and help these children. My team and I are thrilled to have shared knowledge and skills that could benefit them. I can't wait for the next event!"

Other volunteers echoed similar sentiments, expressing their joy in witnessing the children's enthusiasm. "Seeing the children actively participate and smile made all our efforts worthwhile. The priceless satisfaction we gained from this motivates us to keep supporting these children," they said.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Love and Support

This event provided not only material support to the 25 children at Asha Kiran Orphanage but also boosted their confidence and life skills through engaging activities. IYDF and Sparrow School of Dance plan to continue their collaboration, organising more such charity events to bring care and support to even more children in need.

Through this successful initiative, IYDF and Sparrow School of Dance have brought love, joy, and hope to the children, reminding them that they are cared for and supported by society. Looking ahead, IYDF remains committed to working with partners to provide ongoing assistance to children, ensuring they grow up in an environment full of care, ready to face a brighter tomorrow.

This event was more than just an act of material aidit was an expression of human connection. Through such acts of kindness, IYDF and Sparrow School of Dance are energising the lives of these children, allowing them to look forward to a future filled with hope and love.

