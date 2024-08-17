IYDF and St. Francis Church LP School, Fort Kochi, Ignite New Hope for Children's Growth Through Music and Yoga

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 17: In a heartwarming initiative supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), the "Music and Yoga for Child Development" event, organized by Yogini Neetu, was successfully held at St. Francis Church LP School in Fort Kochi. The event brought together 45 children, who spent a fulfilling and enjoyable afternoon immersed in the worlds of music and yoga.

The event received tremendous support from dedicated volunteers, including Sheji, Anthony Kurithara, Rain, Arun, Firoz, Arun Kumar, Nisar, and Yeshu Das. Held at Bernard Master Road in Fort Kochi, the event was carefully planned by the school's head, Ms. Meera, and her team, who arranged a series of music and yoga sessions tailored to the children's needs.

Throughout the event, the children had the opportunity to experience the soothing sounds of instruments like the sitar, tabla, and harmonium, while also learning various yoga postures, relaxation techniques, prayers, and musical storytelling. In addition to the enriching activities, the children received toys, educational blocks, and puzzles, along with snacks, juices, tea, and sweets.

Yogini Neetu emphasized that this event was not only about teaching skills but also about providing a platform for the children's holistic development. She firmly believes that education extends beyond textbooks to encompass music, happiness, and the cultivation of both inner and outer skills. IYDF is dedicated to offering the necessary resources to these underprivileged children, helping them achieve well-rounded growth. Witnessing the joy on the children's faces brought Neetu immense satisfaction, and she looks forward to organizing more events like this in the future to bring joy and hope to even more children.

