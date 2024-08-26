IYDF and Sugan Feed Traders Join Forces in Puducherry to Support Children's Healthy Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Sugan Feed Traders to host a meaningful charity event at the Prime Education and Social Trust Center in Puducherry. The event, organized by Suganesan, received tremendous support from volunteers including Sathish Kumar, Susiram, Karthikeyan, Ragu, Cheziyan, Arun Kumar, Thenarasu, Jeevadasan, Ruthra Kumar, Viyaya Kumar, and Velmurugan, all of whom dedicated their time and effort to ensuring the success of the event.

The event aimed to provide essential resources and support to 50 underprivileged children, delivering a variety of supplies including school bags, stationery, daily necessities, sports equipment, and snacks. The stationery included pencils, ballpoint pens, rulers of various lengths, geometry boxes, and notebooks of different types, along with colorful pencil sets. The daily necessities provided covered basic food items such as rice, flour, and cooking oil, as well as hygiene products like shampoo, body wash, soap, and treats. Additionally, chess sets, jump ropes, and badminton gear were distributed to enrich the children's extracurricular activities.

During the event, the volunteers not only distributed these supplies but also organized an engaging guest lecture focused on child discipline and the art of living. Following the educational session, the children enthusiastically participated in games such as chess, jump rope, and badminton, led by the volunteers, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and warmth.

Reflecting on the event, Suganesan expressed his satisfaction, saying, "It brings me immense joy to help these children. Our volunteers showed boundless care for the kids, and seeing their smiles is a feeling that words cannot describe. Serving these children is not just our duty; it's an invaluable experience."

This event highlighted the commitment of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Sugan Feed Traders to social responsibility, providing crucial support for the healthy growth of children. Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to collaborate with various organizations, working together to improve the living conditions of underprivileged children and bring more hope and opportunities for their future.

