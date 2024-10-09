IYDF and Unique College of Computing Management Bring Care and Joy to Orphanage Children in Shahjahanpur

VMPL

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Unique College of Computing Management, organised a charitable event at the Government Children's Home in Uttar Pradesh. Led by Mohd Zaki, the event aimed to provide essential supplies and bring moments of joy to 56 children. The initiative focused on enriching the children's daily lives through educational materials and recreational activities, while also offering them care and companionship.

A Generous Donation of Supplies, Endless Care

The event began at 3:00 p.m. and continued until 5:00 p.m. The volunteers provided a variety of supplies, including educational materials, sports equipment, and daily essentials. The donated items included:

- Sports Equipment: Cricket bats, footballs, badminton sets, and tennis balls, encouraging the children to engage in physical activities and stay active.

- Educational Supplies: Pens, notebooks, geometry boxes, drawing books, coloured pencils, crayons, and coloured paper to help the children unlock their potential in learning and creativity.

- Daily Essentials: Flour, arhar dal, rice, refined oil, and salt to ensure that the children's basic nutritional needs are met.

- Snacks: Chips and Good Day biscuits, adding a sweet treat to brighten their day.

The volunteer team, consisting of Mohd Sarfaraz, Salman Khan, Pankaj Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Almand, Alka Mishra, and Divyanshi Verma, helped distribute the supplies and engaged with the children throughout the event, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

Fun-Filled Activities That Brought Joy

To create lasting memories, the volunteers organised a series of entertaining activities, including:

1. Dance Activity: The children danced to lively music, expressing themselves freely and enjoying the moment.

2. Singing Performances: The volunteers and children sang together, making music a source of shared joy.

3. Poetry Recitations: The children showcased their talent in reciting poems, sharing their emotions and creativity.

4. Cricket Match: A friendly cricket game between the children and volunteers helped build team spirit and trust through sports.

The entire event was filled with laughter and excitement as the children played and interacted with the volunteers. Mohd Zaki commented, "The children's enthusiasm was truly heartwarming. Their smiles deeply touched us, and this event gave them not only material support but also a sense of care and companionship."

Reflections from the Organiser: A Heartfelt Memory

After the event, Mohd Zaki shared his thoughts: "We were deeply moved by the children's happiness. Seeing their smiles filled our hearts with warmththere is nothing more rewarding. Many of these children are waiting for someone to show them love, and our presence makes a real difference in their lives. This event made me realise just how important our efforts and companionship are to them."

A Collaborative Effort for a Brighter Future

Ram Vinay Yadav, head of the Government Children's Home, expressed his heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Unique College of Computing Management for their support. He noted that events like this not only provide material assistance but also show the children that they are valued and cared for by society.

IYDF representatives also emphasised their ongoing commitment to collaborating with businesses and communities to help more children in need. These activities not only improve the children's material lives but also help them build confidence and a positive outlook on life.

Looking Ahead: Growing Together

This partnership between IYDF and Unique College of Computing Management brought love and warmth to the orphanage children in Shahjahanpur. The activities not only brought moments of joy but also reminded the children that they are cared for and supported. IYDF looks forward to organising more events like this in the future, continuing to contribute to the welfare of children. Sumit Soni expressed the hope that more such activities will be held to bring hope and happiness to even more children.

