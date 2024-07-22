IYDF India: Sonu Tanty Leads Successful Community Aid Event in Rourkela

BusinessWire India

Rourkela (Orissa) [India], July 22: On July 20, 2024, in Rourkela, a community aid event organized by philanthropist Sonu Tanty was successfully held at the Service to Humanity Foundation orphanage. Spearheaded by Sonu Tanty, owner of Loovus Studio, the event saw the participation of five dedicated volunteers: Tripti Bhumij, Biswashree Behera, Anu Bhumij, Rechal Kachap, and Jayant.

From 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM, the volunteers actively assisted the children, providing donations of underwear, a month's worth of daily necessities, a hearty lunch, and chocolates. These generous contributions brought both practical help and emotional warmth to the children.

The atmosphere was heartwarming, as the children enjoyed a delicious lunch with the volunteers and expressed their gratitude. In addition to the donations, the volunteers engaged in games and interactions, fostering deeper connections with the children.

This event not only showcased Loovus Studio's commitment to the community but also highlighted the social responsibility upheld by Sonu Tanty and her team. The event received widespread support and praise, raising awareness about the welfare of orphaned children within the community.

Sonu Tanty remarked, "We hope that through such activities, we can help more people in need and encourage more individuals to participate in charitable endeavors." She also mentioned that Loovus Studio will continue to promote similar charitable activities to improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups in the community.

The success of this event has laid a solid foundation for future philanthropic actions, inspiring more businesses and individuals to engage in social service and charitable efforts, and contributing to a more harmonious society.

