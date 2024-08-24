IYDF Partners with Blinds and Net to Bring Joy and Support to Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 24: On August 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Blinds and Net to organize a heartwarming aid event at Samta Orphanage in Pravesh Nagar Ittabhati Chowk. The event, led by Anant Mandawgade, saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers who worked together to bring material and emotional support to the children at the orphanage.

On the day of the event, the team of volunteers, including Nilesh Ghyar, Ajit Jain, Kishor Mendhe, Kishor Jabade, Manoj Mandawgade, Anil Chudiwale, Mangala Mendhe, Varsha Udapurkar, and Shweta Mandawgade, tirelessly prepared and distributed various aid items. These included footballs, basketballs, digital writing boards, rice, wheat, cooking oil, notebooks, colored drawing kits, and toothpaste, all aimed at helping the 20 children residing in the orphanage with their daily needs.

During the event, the volunteers engaged with the children in interactive games like "Mother's Letters" and "Circle Games," which brought immense joy and laughter to everyone involved. These simple yet joyful activities not only strengthened the bond between the children but also made them feel the warmth and care from the community.

After the event, the volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction and happiness, seeing the smiles on the children's faces. They felt the profound impact of their kindness, recognizing that the event had provided the children not only with physical aid but also with emotional comfort and a sense of belonging.

Ashok Bahadure, the head of Samta Orphanage, expressed his sincere gratitude to IYDF and Blinds and Net for their generous support. He noted that such aid events not only help solve the orphanage's practical challenges but also bring hope and motivation to the children's lives.

Through this event, the International Youth Development Foundation once again demonstrated its commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable groups worldwide. IYDF will continue its efforts to bring warmth and care to more children, helping them step into a brighter future.

