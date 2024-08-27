IYDF Partners with Culture Dance Studio to Ignite the Flame of Dance and Hope for Orphanage Children in Agartala

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Culture Dance Studio jointly organized a unique charity event at the NilaJyoti Seva Asram orphanage in Agartala, India. This event brought essential supplies to 50 orphanage children while also lighting the fire of hope and passion through dance, yoga, and motivational speeches.

Event Background and Collaboration

IYDF and Culture Dance Studio collaborated on this event to provide both material and emotional support to vulnerable groups, particularly children in orphanages. The event took place at the NilaJyoti Seva Asram orphanage in West Bhubanbun, with Debabrata Das, the orphanage director, offering significant support to ensure the event's success.

The event was organized by Deepjit Paul and his dedicated team, including Subhrajit Das, Deepjyoti Bhattacharjee, Aniruddha Bhattacharjee, Kuldeep Sarkar, Nehal Sen, Arvin Bahadur Sarki, Debashis Dey, Krishna Ghosh, and Aloy Debbarma, who all played a crucial role in planning and executing the activities.

Donated Supplies

IYDF and Culture Dance Studio provided the following supplies to the children during the event:

Art Supplies: Drawing boards, sketchbooks, whiteboards, markers, and notebooks.

Living Essentials: 50 kg of flour, shorts, breakfast items, and beverages.

These items not only met the children's basic needs but also provided them with the tools to express their artistic creativity.

A Day Full of Engaging Activities

The event began at 9:30 AM and continued until 1:00 PM, featuring a variety of activities designed to enrich the children's lives:

Dance and Yoga: Through dance and yoga sessions, the children enhanced their physical well-being while experiencing joy and building confidence.

Motivational Speeches and Introductions: Volunteers encouraged the children to express themselves freely and adopt a positive outlook on life.

Breakfast: Following the activities, the children enjoyed a breakfast prepared by the volunteers.

Football Match: The children experienced the joy of teamwork and friendship through a friendly football game.

Photo Sessions: Volunteers and children captured the memorable moments of the day with group photos.

Dance Battle and Performances: The children showcased their talent and enthusiasm in a dance-off, which added a perfect finale to the event.

Volunteer Reflections

Organizer Deepjit Paul shared his thoughts: "Seeing the smiles on each child's face filled me with immense happiness. Today's event left all of us volunteers feeling fulfilled, and I look forward to bringing even more joy and support to these children in the future."

Looking Ahead

The success of this event brought not only material assistance to the children at NilaJyoti Seva Asram but also vital emotional support and happiness. IYDF and Culture Dance Studio are committed to continuing their efforts to bring hope and energy to more children through similar charitable activities in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor