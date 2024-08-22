IYDF Partners with Himalaya Wellness Company to Bring Hope and Care to Underprivileged Children in Gaya

PNN

Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 22: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Himalaya Wellness Company joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event in the Gaya region of Bihar, aimed at supporting 35 underprivileged children with essential supplies. The event took place at Urdu Primary School in Manpur and was organized by Quamar Reyaz, with the help of volunteers Zeeshan, Kashif, Afshan Naaz, Shahid, and Chand.

Comprehensive Aid for Children

During the event, IYDF and Himalaya Wellness Company provided a wide array of aid materials, including 30 school bags, 25 packs of 5kg flour, 50kg of rice, 30 bottles of 500g mustard oil, 25 notebooks, stationery, as well as sports equipment like footballs and baseballs. Additionally, fruit juice was distributed to help keep the children energized throughout the activities.

Joyful Engagement and Community Support

The event was more than just a distribution of supplies; it was a celebration of community and support. The children participated in a fun activity called "close body e-auto," which filled the venue with laughter and joy. Shala Uddin, the head of Urdu Primary School, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Himalaya Wellness Company for their generous support.

A Message of Hope

Quamar Reyaz, reflecting on the event, shared his happiness at being able to assist these children. He noted that the event not only provided tangible help but also brought warmth and care from the wider community. The initiative stands as a testament to the power of collective effort in making a difference in the lives of those in need.

This collaboration between IYDF and Himalaya Wellness Company highlights the importance of community involvement in supporting the most vulnerable members of society. As the event concluded, the smiles on the children's faces were a clear indicator of the positive impact made, reinforcing the commitment to continue such efforts in the future.

