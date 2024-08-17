IYDF Partners with Nishka Soni Tour & Travel to Bring Warmth and Hope to Orphanage Children

PNN

Katihar (Bihar) [India], August 17: Today, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Nishka Soni Tour & Travel to host a special aid event, delivering much-needed supplies and educational materials to children at the All India Tribal Welfare Organisation orphanage in Diggi, Katihar.

Led by event organizer Madhav Soni, a group of dedicated volunteers, including Suraj Kumar, Rocky Ray, Pawan Kumar, and Amit Jaiswal, visited the orphanage to personally deliver food groceries and learning materials to the children. The aid event officially began at 3:00 PM, with 30 orphanage children participating.

In addition to distributing supplies, the volunteers engaged the children in singing and other interactive activities, bringing joy and warmth to their day. The orphanage's director, Mrs. Chayya Tiwari, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, stating that the supplies would greatly support the children's daily lives and educational pursuits.

This event was not just about material assistance; it was a meaningful exchange between the volunteers and the children. The volunteers remarked that bringing hope and care to these children was an incredibly rewarding experience, and they pledged to continue participating in similar charitable activities to contribute to society.

The collaboration between IYDF and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel exemplifies the powerful impact of corporate and social responsibility, providing tangible help to orphanage children and spreading positive energy throughout the community.

