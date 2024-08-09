IYDF Partners with Sargam Musical Instruments to Aid Underprivileged School Children

VMPL

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], August 9: In the warmth of the summer sun, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Sargam Musical Instruments joined hands to provide a memorable aid event for underprivileged school children. This initiative aimed to bring educational and recreational support to students in the Rayagada area, enriching their learning and growth experiences.

This event was meticulously organized over two days. On August 5, 2024, Pratham Kumar Sahu, founder of Sargam Musical Instruments, along with his dedicated team, visited the Government Girls Higher School. The following day, August 6, 2024, they continued their charitable efforts at the Government Higher Primary School (GTO).

A dedicated team of volunteers, including Pratham Kumar Sahu, Sushila Sahu, Pushpanjali Sahu, and Pranay Kumar Sahu, played a crucial role in ensuring the event's success. Their commitment and enthusiasm brought joy and hope to the children.

The aid materials distributed were carefully chosen to support the children's educational and daily needs. These included 140 single-line notebooks, 30 unlined notebooks, 30 drawing notebooks, 30 geometry boxes, 30 pens, 30 juice packs, and 30 snack packs. Each item was selected to enhance the children's learning experiences and provide some much-needed comfort.

The event was filled with various engaging activities that captivated the children's interest and creativity. They participated in singing sessions where they showcased their musical talents, danced joyfully, and expressed their creativity through drawing. These activities not only provided entertainment but also helped build the children's confidence and teamwork skills.

Pratham Kumar Sahu shared his thoughts: "Organizing such events fills me with immense happiness. Seeing the children's smiles and joy brings great satisfaction. This support not only helps them but also leaves us feeling deeply fulfilled."

The beneficiaries of this event were led by Sunita Kumari Sahu from Government Girls Higher School and Krishna Chandra Sadangi from Government Higher Primary School (GTO). They expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Sargam Musical Instruments for their generous support and looked forward to future events to continue aiding underprivileged children.

The collaboration between IYDF and Sargam Musical Instruments highlighted the power of humanitarian aid and inspired more businesses and individuals to join in supporting underprivileged communities. This initiative not only provided tangible assistance to the children but also spread love and warmth.

About IYDF: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to global youth aid and development projects, focusing on education, health, and social support. Through partnerships with businesses and communities, IYDF strives to improve the living conditions of underprivileged groups.

About Sargam Musical Instruments: Sargam Musical Instruments is a company committed to the production and sale of musical instruments. It has long been involved in social welfare activities, supporting educational and cultural initiatives.

