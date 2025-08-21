izmomicro Achieves Breakthrough in Silicon Photonics Packaging, Establishing India's Leadership in Advanced Semiconductor Integration

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: izmomicro, a specialized division of izmo Ltd., today announced a major milestone in silicon photonics packaging, underscoring its role as a pioneer in India's semiconductor ecosystem and advancing the country's position in the global race toward next-generation data and AI infrastructure.

izmomicro has developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform capable of supporting 32-channel fiber input and output with an industry-leading insertion loss of less than 2 dB. Achieving this level of density is one of the greatest challenges in the field, demanding nanometer-scale optical alignment, advanced assembly processes, and seamless integration of electronics. The module also incorporates 32 DC I/Os, 4 RF I/Os, and high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz, setting a new benchmark for the integration of photonic and electronic systems.

This achievement is the result of izmomicro's continuing investment in cutting-edge R&D and years of expertise in advanced semiconductor packaging. By solving the density and precision challenges in silicon photonics, izmomicro has addressed a critical bottleneck for the industry and positioned itself among a select group of companies worldwide capable of delivering this capability.

The ability to deliver such high-density integration with ultra-low signal loss is central to the evolution of AI, cloud computing, and telecommunications. As traditional copper interconnects approach their physical limits, silicon photonics has emerged as the enabling technology for multi-terabit optical communication. By breaking through packaging constraints, izmomicro is helping unlock the scalability and efficiency required for hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G/6G networks.

"Achieving this level of fiber density with ultra-low insertion loss is a defining moment for izmomicro," said Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmomicro. "Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future."

The global silicon photonics market, valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to over USD 9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 25%. Much of this growth will be driven by the need for faster, more energy-efficient data transmission in cloud platforms, AI workloads, and telecommunications networks. With its breakthrough in packaging density, izmomicro is positioned to play a key role in this transformation.

izmomicro, a division of publicly listed izmo Ltd., is India's first specialist in silicon photonics packaging and advanced semiconductor system integration. With a state-of-the-art Class 1000 Cleanroom facility in Bengaluru, the company provides design, packaging, and assembly solutions for high-performance computing, telecommunications, AI infrastructure, aerospace, and green energy. By combining deep expertise with global partnerships, izmomicro drives innovation in next-generation semiconductor technologies while supporting India's Make in India initiative.

