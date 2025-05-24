iZOOlogic Unveils New Cyber Threat Intelligence Suite at GISEC 2025 in Dubai

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 24: iZOOlogic, a leading global cybersecurity firm, proudly announced the launch of its enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence product suite at GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East's premier cybersecurity event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The launch marks a significant expansion of iZOOlogic's capabilities in threat intelligence, tailored to the evolving needs of critical sectors in the GCC region.

The newly launched threat intelligence suite includes four key modules:

-IOC (Indicators of Compromise) Feed

-Cyber Intelligence Advisory

-Vulnerability Management

-Malware Intelligence Data Feed

These offerings empower organizations to anticipate, detect, and neutralize cyber threats in real-time while staying compliant with regional and global security standards.

iZOOlogic has rapidly expanded its footprint across the UAE, now serving over 45 enterprise clients, including the country's largest bank and its leading airline. The company also boasts a growing portfolio across the broader GCC region, with strategic clients in Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

At GISEC 2025, iZOOlogic showcased how its proprietary technologies are helping financial institutions, airlines, telecoms, and government entities mitigate risk and maintain operational resilience in the face of increasingly complex cyber threats. The exhibit drew significant attention from CISOs, regulators, and regional partners keen to enhance their threat visibility and incident response posture.

The iZOOlogic business leadership team from London traveled to Dubai to support the event, meet with key customers, and explore new partnerships. "This has been an incredible opportunity to connect face-to-face with our UAE and GCC clients, many of whom rely on iZOOlogic to protect their most sensitive digital assets," said the team in a joint statement. "We're proud to play a trusted role in strengthening the region's cyber defenses."

The launch of the enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence suite underscores iZOOlogic's ongoing commitment to innovation, intelligence-led defense, and strong regional partnerships.

