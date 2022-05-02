Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates its 9th Foundation Day with a Grand Celebratory Evening

Jagran Lakecity University celebrated its 9th founding anniversary with a graceful evening function that included JLU Annual Awards and a musical extravaganza mounted by students.

The day also marked Jagran Lakecity University's stepping into its 10th year of remarkable journey. The programmes included awards, keynote speeches, musical performances, felicitations and showcased JLU film in the presence of academic and industry leaders, guests, parents, faculty, alumni and students.

The Chief Guest for this event was Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer and President, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University said, "Rewinding nine years of our unique journey, we celebrate the unique ecosystem of learning and leadership. Our journey, that started with a single step, saw bestowed upon us various prestigious accolades & laurels and a proud legions of outstanding alumni and students. Our salutation to our members of faculty and staff. As we step into the 10th year of our remarkable journey, we pledge to continue to strive for excellence, for which the foundation was laid on this very day, nine years ago."

Students and faculty members were awarded for their contribution in various categories. Jagran Lakecity University was founded in 2013 and has been a frontrunner in changing the landscape of higher education in the state. The institution was recently awarded "University of the Year- Central" by ASSOCHAM. In a recent survey done by India Today, Jagran Lakecity University was ranked among top 40 in India.

Chief Guest of the Award Ceremony Harsha Upadhyaya praised JLU for its research focus and providing Skill based education to its students and motivated students to imbibe positive attitude, self-belief and work towards the betterment of the country. He said, "I am absolutely delighted to be at JLU campus which I can see has done tremendously well in last 9 years especially in areas of teaching & research, industry connect and in mentoring students to make a positive impact in the working world. I am impressed with JLU's world class infrastructure as well."

Jagran Lakecity University awarded scholarship worth Rs 5 crore lakh for 2020-2021 & 2021-22 academic sessions. The 9th anniversary function saw 434 students and faculty members being awarded and felicitated for Chancellor Scholarships, Academic scholarships, excellence in consultancy, research achievements, sports, colloquy engagements, student competitions like MUN, class leadership excellence et al.

Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Sandeep Shastri, noted in his welcome address about stellar achievements and growth journey of Jagran Lakecity University and congratulated the students alumni, faculty members and all well-wishers of JLU for their contribution. A musical and cultural extravaganza was showcased by students of JLU on the occasion.

This celebration marked an expression of JLU's diverse pillars of vision that make it Central India's Global University.

