Jagran Lakecity University celebrates its seventh Convocation Ceremony

Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal marked its seventh Convocation Ceremony with a graceful event on 17th December 2022. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Rajya Sabha Member. The event was presided over by the Chancellor JLU, Hari Mohan Gupta.

The event was also graced by Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, JLU, Prof Dr Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, JLU, faculty members, students along with their parents, and other distinguished guests.

Jagran Lakecity University awarded 731 UG & PG degrees and nine PhD degrees. In addition, the efforts and achievements of exceptional students were recognized and rewarded with 11 Gold medals and 26 rank certificates. The university conferred Honorius Causa to three exceptional personalities at this year's ceremony.

The three well-known individuals honoured with Honorary Doctorates are Former Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit; Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy and Padma Shri recipient Piyush Pandey and President of the Athletics Federation of India and Arjun Awardee Adille. J. Sumariwalla.

Delivering his Convocation address at the event, Dr Sahasrabuddhe, congratulated the students on successfully achieving their degrees and applauded their hard work and perseverance throughout their term at the University. He also spoke about the remarkable initiatives taken by the University to ensure the interests of the students are kept at the forefront and how this in turn helps the youth accomplish their purpose.

Piyush Pandey also encouraged the graduating students and advised them to walk on the oath of lifelong learning and bringing laurels to this brilliant university.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor JLU said, "Remember to use your knowledge and powers for good. Now is the time to imagine what's possible and to consider how you will make an impact and contribute to the public good."

The annual report was read at the convocation by Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Sandeep Shastri highlighted the exceptional initiatives, impact, and achievements of Jagran Lakecity University this year. JLU is currently offering 50+ UGC-approved programs and diverse academic and growth opportunities.

