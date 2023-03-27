JAGSoM partners with Triple Crown B-School to build a global campus in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (/NewsVoir): As on February 2023, there were 21 Indian Business Schools which are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International and six accredited by EFMD's EQUIS. JAGSoM became the sixth B-school in India to get the AACSB Accreditation in 2018. Following the accreditation, the business school got three of its programs ranked in the QS Business Masters Rankings. More recently, during Placements 2023, a few JAGSoM students received International Placements, with the highest package being USD 103,000.

JAGSoM Leveraged the Indian Diaspora at Global Top B-Schools

The next big breakthrough for JAGSoM came in 2020 when Dr Jagdish Sheth agreed to lend his name to the school as Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM). Regarded as one of the top management thinkers in the world, Dr Jagdish Sheth is the Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Marketing at the Goizueta Business School of Emory University. Sheth has published more than 200 articles in reputed global journals and has also written a number of books. Dr Sheth was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2020 by the Government of India.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Sheth said, "Initially I was a bit sceptical about lending my name. But Sanjay and Atish convinced me that they are on a journey to build global B-schools from India. I reluctantly agreed. But I can tell you now that I am more than happy that I agreed! JAGSoM has made great progress on its vision, and we are onto bigger things."

In addition to Dr Sheth, JAGSoM has wooed top Indian faculty teaching at global B-schools to mentor and associate with it. Take for instance Prof. A ("Parsu") Parasuraman, Emeritus Professor of Marketing & James W. McLamore Chair Emeritus, University of Miami. Other well-known professors who are associated with JAGSoM today include Prof. tesh Barua, David Bruton Jr. Centennial Chair Professor & and Director, Information Management program, McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, USA; Prof. Suraj Commuri, Senior Associate Dean, School of Business, University at Albany, SUNY, USA and Prof. Vithala R Rao, Mentor, Vithala R. Rao Center of Excellence for Business Analytics.

Creating a truly Global Board of Governors

JAGSoM's internationalisation efforts didn't stop at just getting Indian thought-leaders on board. JAGSoM has consciously created a strong Global Board of Governors that boasts of representation from across 3 Continents - Asia, Europe and America. The Board comprises of Scholars, Industry experts and Academicians from top Global Institutions.

International Academic Tie-ups

With Dr Sheth as the Chairman, a Global Board and AACSB accreditation under its belt, JAGSoM developed a number of strong international collaborations with globally renowned schools. These collaborations include Student & Faculty Exchange programmes, Degree programs, Study weeks, Joint research projects, and many more. Here are key partnerships and global associations:

1. Pathway Bachelors and Master's Programs with KEDGE, France; and SUNY, USA

KEDGE Business School, a triple crown business school ranked amongst the top 40 in the FT Global Rankings, has partnered with JAGSoM, to provide opportunities for students both at the Undergraduate and Graduate level. Graduates of the program will have the option of a 3 years work visa in Europe.

Similarly, JAGSoM and the University of Albany, State University of New York (SUNY) have collaborated to develop undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs.

Lucerne University (HSLU), Switzerland and JAGSoM have likewise tied up for the Two Degree International Tourism Pathway. The Two Degree International Tourism pathway is ideal for those seeking career opportunities in Switzerland and in the European Union. 'Doing Business in India' Study Week for HSLU,' JAGSoM hosted a group of M.Sc Data Science students and faculty members from the Lucerne School of Business, The Swiss delegation spent a week in Bengaluru as part of their Study Tour and spent time with some of the leading compes in India to understand how these firms are leveraging data science, AI and ML to solve business problems.

JAGSoM and Rennes School of Business have been hosting each other's students at their respective campuses, as part of the Student Exchange program.

JAGSoM's Career Track Programs with Darden School of Business, University of Virginia (USA) offers International Immersion as part of the MarTech and FinTech Career Tracks. In 2022, a total of 77 participants undertook the International Immersion program.

Pursuing International Placements

JAGSoM has witnessed a strong domestic placement in the past 2 years, with the current average compensation package standing at Rs 17.2 Lakhs Per Annum. JAGSoM has not only placed students in the Domestic market but has been able to place its students in the International markets as well. During placements 2023, JAGSoM students have been placed in the US job market, with the highest package being USD 103,000. The students were placed in compes such as New York ISO (Independent System Operator), Gamma Technologies LLC, and Bectran Inc.

To ensure that the Graduating Class of 2024 has sufficient opportunities to work in international job markets, JAGSoM will extend 10 Scholarships to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakhs and JAGSoM's partner-KEDGE Business School will extend a scholarship of 50 per cent on tuition fees. Summing up the progress made in last few years, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, said, "JAGSoM has emerged as a truly global school from India. Global board members, international faculty, global exposure to students and partnership with global institutions are creating international career opportunities for our graduates."

JAGSoM's leadership is now, working on two big plans that build on the recent success. Sharing the context for future initiatives, Dr Jagdish Sheth said, "As India becomes a global powerhouse, it will become increasingly necessary for management schools to meet or exceed global benchmarks. In that context, our vision is that we want JAGSoM to be a globally admired and recognized Business School."

JAGSoM is working on two greenfield projects that have the potential to significantly advance its internationalisation efforts of Indian B-Schools. First, JAGSoM is partnering with French B-school KEDGE Business School to set up a joint campus in Greater Mumbai. The joint campus of KEDGE and JAGSoM in Greater Mumbai will offer a plethora of courses including but not limited to Bachelors's and Masters's programs in management, Executive MBA and Executive PhD in Business Administration.

Sharing details of this partnership, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, said, "The collaboration with KEDGE is a first of its kind, where a Triple Crown B-School is setting up a campus in India jointly with JAGSoM. The JAGSoM-KEDGE partnership can be taken as a benchmark for global academic collaborations and I am certain this will open up new avenues for globalisation of Indian academic institutions in the years ahead."

Second, JAGSoM is exploring creating an international campus outside India. They are close to finalising the location of their international campus.

Dr Sheth summed up JAGSoM's ambition well when he said, "JAGSoM wants to be a truly global B-school and we have the mindset, resources and strategy to do it."

