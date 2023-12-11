JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Celebrates Triumph at its 13th Annual Convocation for Batch 2023

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) exuberantly concluded its 13th Annual Convocation, an illustrious three-day affair, commemorating the exceptional achievements of the Batch 2023. Held from November 22nd to 24th, 2023, at the prestigious Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts in Konanakunte, Bengaluru-560062, the convocation was an epitome of academic brilliance and celebration.

A monumental total of 7879 students from diverse disciplines including Ph.D, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Creativity and Design, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Faculty of Management were eligible to receive their well-deserved degree certificates. Amongst these exemplary achievers, 294 distinguished themselves as Rank Holders, while 113 adorned themselves with the prestigious Gold Medals.

The grand occasion witnessed an incredible turnout, with 3000 Graduates in attendance, eager to receive their laurels in person. Their proud moment was augmented by the presence of approximately 2500 esteemed Parents and Guardians, rejoicing in their wards' achievements.

Esteemed dignitaries from various realms graced the event as Chief Guests and Guests of Honour, each delivering impactful speeches that resonated profoundly with the graduates. Their collective call for assuming responsibility and bringing glory to the nation and their parents left an indelible impression on the audience.

Distinguished Dignitaries:

22nd Nov'23: A. Ph.D & Faculty of Commerce:

Chief Guest: Dr Roger Gopaul Ambassador, High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, New Delhi, India.

Faculty of Engineering:

Chief Guest: Dr Roger Gopaul Ambassador, High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, New Delhi, India.

23rd Nov'23: C. Faculty of Sciences & Faculty of Creativity & Design:

Chief Guests:

Satish Marathe - Director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India

Prof. Kulkarni - President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR)

Faculty of Humanities & Sciences:

Chief Guest: Kangwa Chileshe Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Republic of Zambia

Faculty of Management (PG):

Chief Guests:

Dr Roger Gopaul Ambassador, High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, New Delhi, India.

Pranesh Urs - Vice-President, Marketing, Ather Energy

Faculty of Management (UG):

Chief Guest: Paulias Korni, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea

Guests of Honour:

Dr Abigail Malukutila- Director of Human Resource and Administration, Ministry Of Youth, Sports And Arts, Republic of Zambia

Minyoi Sooka- Head of The Department - Teacher Education, Ministry of Education, Republic of Zambia

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), in his inspirational address, encouraged the graduates to embrace entrepreneurship, acknowledging its pivotal role in fostering the country's growth and development.

The presence of eminent personalities from JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) such as Dr Raj Singh-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Dinesh Nilkant-Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Jitendra Kumar Mishra-Registrar, Prof. Manjunath-Controller of Examinations, and the esteemed Principal Officers, Directors, Deans, HODs, Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff further added grandeur to the convocation.

Adding a splendid dimension to the convocation, the evening of November 23rd witnessed the prestigious Sports Achievers Award Ceremony. The event honored 52 remarkable sporting personalities who brought glory to JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) during the Year 2022-23.

Kangwa Chileshe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Arts, Republic of Zambia graced the event as the Chief Guest. Dr Sankar UV, Director of Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), passionately urged the sporting heroes to aim for nothing short of Olympic Gold Medals for the country.

The convocation ceremony presented a unique and extraordinary experience, serving as a commemoration of the graduates' academic milestones and their journey toward excellence.

Website: https://jainuniversity.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor