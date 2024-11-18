Jains Housing launches a modern residential complex "Jains Aadhya" at Semmenchery, OMR

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: In the bustling heart of Chennai's IT corridor, Jains Aadhya has made its grand entry in Semmenchery, OMR, having 468 apartments compiled of both 1 & 2 BHK spacious apartments and it promises to redefine modern urban living with a perfect blend of innovation, comfort, and luxury. With a vision to cater to the evolving needs of today's homebuyers, Jains Aadhya is poised to become a landmark, offering a living experience that is not just a home but a lifestyle upgrade. Here's a closer look at what makes this project a game-changer.

At Jains Aadhya, space is a luxury that comes in abundance. The project boasts one of the highest carpet areas in the market, with an impressive 70 per cent of the total area dedicated to livable space. This ensures residents have ample room to enjoy their homes without compromising on comfort or functionality. Whether it's spacious living rooms, large bedrooms, or open balconies, Jains Aadhya offers an environment that enhances everyday living.

Jains Aadhya is not just a place to live; it's a hub of activities designed for all age groups. With over 80+ amenities integrated into the project, residents can indulge in various leisure, wellness, and fitness activities. From a private mini-theatre, a skating track, and video game rooms for the young and young at heart, to a jacuzzi for relaxation, the range of amenities ensures there's something for everyone. Moreover, EV charging points show that the project is future-ready, catering to the needs of electric vehicle owners.

Understanding the importance of harmony and positive energy in living spaces, Jains Aadhya is fully Vastu compliant. Every home is thoughtfully designed, with the kitchen, master bedroom, house facing, and bed positioning all aligned to traditional Vastu principles. This ensures peace of mind and enhances the overall well-being of the residents, bringing in prosperity, health, and happiness.

The project is built using the cutting-edge Mivan construction technology, known for its speed, strength, and durability. Mivan construction is widely recognized for delivering high-quality homes in record time while ensuring precision in every detail. This means that buyers at Jains Aadhya can expect nothing short of the best, with homes that are built to last and delivered on time.

Every home at Jains Aadhya is equipped with smart, modern specifications that enhance safety and convenience. Each unit comes with a digital lock system, providing top-tier security. Additionally, the project offers power backup to ensure an uninterrupted lifestyle. These features cater to the tech-savvy homebuyer, providing the perfect blend of security and ease of living.

Jains Aadhya is not just about the present but is also deeply invested in the future. The area is on track to witness massive infrastructure growth, with the upcoming Sathyabama metro station which is just 5 minsensuring easy commutes and boosting property values. Additionally, the project's proximity to future Chennai Super Kings - High Performance Centre and other infrastructure developments will add to the convenience and appeal of living in Semmenchery, OMR.

Affordability meets luxury at Jains Aadhya, with prices starting from just 55 lakhs. This competitive pricing ensures that homebuyers do not have to compromise on quality or amenities to stay within budget. The project offers a range of unit configurations, making it accessible to first-time homebuyers, young professionals, and families alike.

No more static videos or basic 3D Walkthroughsnow, buyers can chat with an AI guide who's available 24/7 to answer questions, and give a virtual walkthrough in multiple languages. This improves the buyer's experience

To know more details, please click https://jainhousing.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor