Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ Q4 profit tanks 73 pc to Rs 155.67 crore, revenue slips

New Delhi, May 2 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) has reported a sharp fall of over 73 per cent in its net profit at Rs 155.67 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), down from Rs 588.79 crore in the same period last fiscal, mainly due to lower income and rising expenses.

JPVL’s total income for the quarter dropped to Rs 1,366.67 crore from Rs 1,863.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations also declined by 11 per cent to Rs 1,340 crore, compared to Rs 1,514 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s expenses surged to Rs 1,165.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 15 per cent from Rs 1,013.05 crore a year earlier.

The fall in profit is also due to the absence of exceptional income this year. In the March 2024 quarter, the company had reported an exceptional gain of Rs 302.41 crore, which had boosted its bottom line then.

For the full financial year FY25, JPVL’s net profit fell 20 per cent to Rs 813.55 crore, compared to Rs 1,021.95 crore in FY24.

Around 1:10 pm, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 14.31, down by 1.58 per cent or Rs 0.23 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

JPVL is part of the Jaypee Group and is engaged in the business of planning, developing, and operating power projects across India.

The company generates electricity through both thermal and hydro power sources and is also involved in coal mining and cement grinding.

Its major projects include the 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Plant in Uttarakhand and the 1320 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh.

JPVL, incorporated on December 21, 1994, has several subsidiaries under its fold, such as Jaypee Powergrid Limited, Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited, and Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited.

