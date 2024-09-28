Jan Vishwas 2.0 to further boost ‘Make in India’ initiative: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 28 The government on Saturday said it is working on nearly 100 rules and laws of various departments to bring ‘Jan Vishwas 2.0’ bill to achieve a greater ease of doing business environment in the country.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement that the work is being done as the priority area under the first 100-day thrust of the present government.

To support the “Make in India” initiative, the government enacted the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023.

With the primary objective of decriminalising minor offences across 42 Central Acts, the Act eliminates 183 criminal provisions across 19 Ministries/Departments.

“A key objective of the Jan Vishwas Act is to remove outdated provisions that no longer serve the evolving technological and business environment,” said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This comprehensive reform not only saves time and costs for both the government and the judiciary but also fosters a more conducive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs by reducing unnecessary legal hurdles.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, which reviewed the Jan Vishwas Bill, has recommended extending the exercise to further Acts, ensuring the continuous modernization of India's regulatory framework.

According to the government, the Jan Vishwas Act introduces civil penalties and administrative actions for minor technical and procedural lapses, reducing the fear of criminal penalties and enhancing the ease of doing business and living in the country.

This is a major step towards aligning India’s regulatory framework with global business standards, promoting investor confidence, and facilitating smoother business operations.

In the Union Budget, the government took a crucial initiative to nurture further the country’s telecom, ISP and allied industry. To enhance the ease of doing business, the government is working on the ‘Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor