Jana Small Finance Bank Applies to RBI for Universal Banking License

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB), one of India's leading small finance banks, is pleased to announce that it has formally submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking approval to transition into a Universal Bank.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Jana Bank's growth journey and reflects its long-term commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable banking. Over the past several years, Jana SFB has successfully built a strong retail and MSME franchise, expanded its digital and physical footprint across the country, and consistently delivered on key financial and governance metrics.

"Applying for a Universal Banking license is a natural progression for Jana Bank," said Ajay Kanwal, Managing Director & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank. "Our mission has always been to serve the underserved and build a bank that's inclusive, agile, digital and forward-looking. Becoming a Universal Bank will enable us to offer a broader range of services and become the Anchor Bank to a Rising and Atmanirbhar India."

Since receiving its SFB license in 2017, Jana has built a robust portfolio in deposits, loans, and financial services tailored to individuals, MSMEs, and institutions. With a growing deposit base, national presence, digital services and a strong asset quality track record, the bank believes it is well-positioned to take the next step in its evolution.

Jana SFB reaffirms its unwavering commitment to governance, compliance, customer-centricity, and innovation as it embarks on this next phase.

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest Small Finance Bank in India with an experience of over 18 years in lending and serving more than 12 million customers. The Bank, launched as an SFB in March 2018, is a solid combination of a digital institution and national presence across 23 states and 2 union territories, spread across 802 branches. From its origin of being a NBFC-MFI, the Bank has transformed steadily over the years, leading to 70% of its lending book being secured, mostly backed by mortgages. The Bank has created a fast growing retail deposit franchise with a strong brand presence and high standards of customer service. The Bank's management team has an average experience of 27 years with a reputed and experienced Board.

For more details, please visit - www.janabank.com.

