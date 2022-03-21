Jaro Education eyes more than 3X in revenue by the end of FY 22-23

, India's leading Edtech firm, aims to clock more than INR 300 crores in revenues by the end of FY 22-23.

The revenue target for FY 2022-23 will be a 200% increase as compared to FY 2021-22.

The Edtech pioneer is set to report its revenue for FY 21-22 at over 100 crores, marking a 100% jump over the last financial year.

The company's net profit is expected to increase by 300% from the previous financial year. The overall revenue from operations grew by more than 100% in FY 21-22. From H1FY2021 to H1FY22, Jaro Education observed massive growth in its learner base by 150% and is predicted to exceed 200% in FY2022. Herein, the expenses have been focused on marketing, human resources, digital transformation, technology infrastructure, and customer experience.

Asserting a vision for future growth, Jaro Education's CEO, , said, "Our revenues have grown more than 100% in the last fiscal. We have further soared to this mark of 100 crores, but we aspire to clock INR 300 crores by the end of FY23. Jaro Education, being a self-funded and profitable company, is gradually becoming a catalyst in boosting its growth synergy. Firmly, we are poised to garner a significant share in renovating the future Edtech market."

Earlier, Jaro Education announced to allocate 100 crores of marketing spending in the next fiscal year. The budget allocated will be used to enhance corporate offerings, expand programme portfolios, and launch brand awareness campaigns, acquiring new learners across the globe. This campaign will be leveraged by expanding its programme selections to include more multi-industry and global partner offerings.

The Edtech firm created a benchmark by introducing the 10th international programme in a row by collaborating with the world's 7th-ranked QS institution (2022), Imperial College Business School, London, offering a unique blend of academic and corporate programs.

Jaro Education also announced a global partnership with one of the top-ranked global institution Swiss School of Management to offer doctorate programmes for C-suite professionals. Over the years, Jaro Education has transformed more than 3 lakh careers across diverse domains and continues to refine working professionals' skills with quality executive education programs.

