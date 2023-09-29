Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Introduce New Premium Avatars of The Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster: Launched at Rs. 1.98 & Rs. 2.08 Lakh

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: As the monsoons pass and festivities begin, we’re ready for riding season all over again. With a nip in the air, the next few months are perfect to saddle up and hit the open road. We at Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles proudly introduce premium additions to two of our most loved motorcycles - Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster. These machines flawlessly blend classic design with cutting-edge performance, embodying true neo-retro aesthetics. As a brand, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles believes in gradual and continuous evolution, and our motorcycles exemplify this philosophy. We've focused on delivering world-class products with exceptional quality, all proudly made in India for the global market. The newly launched Jawa 42 Dual Tone and Yezdi Roadster variants set new benchmarks.

Both premium variants are offered in four exciting new colour options along with various enhancements, ensuring an unparalleled riding experience. Prices for the new Jawa 42 Dual Tone starts at Rs. 1,98,142, while the new Yezdi Roadster begins at Rs. 2,08,829, available at dealerships alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster models. The Jawa 42 range now starts at Rs. 1,89,142, and the Yezdi Roadster range from Rs. 2,06,142 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The New Jawa 42 Dual Tone Is a reimagined Jawa 42. The Dual Tone variant features clear lens indicators, short-hang fenders, and a new dimpled fuel tank, all complemented by premium diamond-cut alloy wheels. Furthermore, the engine and exhaust components have been treated with a Raven texture finish to enhance the contrast of the premium dual tone colourways, which include Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper. The seat has also been redesigned to harmonize with the new sportier aesthetics.

This new variant features a redesigned bash plate, new handlebar mounted mirrors, and new handlebar grips. All Jawa 42 continue to be powered by a 294.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 27.3PS and 26.8Nm. With peak torque available at just 5,750rpm, the 42 is an ideal city bike that also performs admirably on the highway. It is paired with a smooth six-speed gearbox and features class-leading dual-channel ABS for safety.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, commented on the introduction of two new premium variants, stating, “At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our story goes beyond motorcycles; it's a tale of passion, innovation, and our unwavering commitment to crafting machines that transcend generations. We continuously strive for evolution and innovation to create motorcycles that are not only admired but also cherished and desired. The introduction of the new Jawa Forty-Two and Yezdi Roadster is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and our responsiveness to customer feedback. These motorcycles are our promise to riders that they are part of something enduring and beautiful.”

Yezdi Roadster: This new Yezdi Roadster has become more touring-friendly with key changes in the ergonomics department. The most prominent changes include revised rider foot pegs (forward set by 155mm) and the taller handlebar. This update reflects the brand’s proactive approach to customer feedback. That said, as this new variant will retail alongside the existing Roadster, customers will now have the option of choosing the rider triangle that suits them best.

Much like the new Jawa 42, the Yezdi Roadster too features some design updates, such as a sportier-looking knee recess, premium diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a Raven texture finish over the engine and exhaust. It also features new handlebar grips and handlebar-mounted mirrors; another enhancement based on customer feedback.

A critical new addition are the new exhausts. Be it their new curved routing which is a hark back to the Yezdis of yesteryear, or the new rorty exhaust note they offer, the Roadster takes having fun, rather seriously. This new model is available in four new colours including three dual tone themes: Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White, and a solid theme - Shadow Grey.

The Yezdi Roadster range is powered by the spirited 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 29.5PS and 28.9Nm. It features class-leading dual-channel ABS and boasts a long 1440mm wheelbase for effortless highway cruising.

Both the new Jawa 42 Dual Tone and Yezdi Roadster exemplify motorcycles that seamlessly bridge the gap between the past, present, and future. They showcase the brand's commitment to delivering excellence while honoring its rich heritage. These new variants are poised to capture the hearts of Jawa and Yezdi enthusiasts alike, while also attracting a new generation of riders seeking a harmonious blend of classic design and modern features.

