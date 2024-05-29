JG University Launches Cutting-Edge B. Tech Programmes in Emerging Technologies

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29: JG University offers unique and best in class B. Tech programmes in the dynamic fields of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS), Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML), and Information Technology (IT). These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Programme Highlights:

IIT & IIM Alumni Faculty: Curated, led and delivered by experienced educators from prestigious institutions like IIT and IIM. Industry Interaction: Gain insights from industry leaders and professionals through regular industry expert interactions and collaborations. One-on-One Mentorship: Receive personalized guidance and support from dedicated mentors at each level. 24/7 Learning App & Virtual Labs: Access learning materials and virtual labs anytime, anywhere to enhance your educational experience Placement Training & Internship Assistance: Benefit from comprehensive placement training and assistance with securing domain specific internships. GRE/GMAT Prep & Placement Support: Get preparation support for GRE/GMAT exams and placement assistance to help you achieve your career goals.

JG University campus is centrally located on Drive-in Road in Ahmedabad.

Apply Now!

One can apply online for admission by visiting the below link www.jguni.in/introduction

Visit www.jguni.in to learn more about these innovative B. Tech programs.

Join JG University and be a part of a vibrant academic community that is shaping the future of technology and innovation

About JG University

JG University is committed to providing high-quality education that fosters innovation, critical thinking, and real-world problem-solving skills. With a focus on academic excellence and industry relevance, JG University prepares students to succeed in their chosen fields and contribute positively to society.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor