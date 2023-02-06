JICA India celebrates National Cleanliness Day with school children in Delhi

~ Reiterating the significance of maintaining personal and public hygiene under the Achhi Aadat Campaign ~

New Delhi (India), February 6: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) celebrated National Cleanliness Day with children at the Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi, today, with the campaign implementing partner IJ Kakehashi Services Private Limited (IJK). The aim is to promote healthy hygiene and cleanliness practices under JICA’s Achhi Aadat Campaign (AAC) and reiterate the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness in homes, workplaces, and public places.

The event began with an interactive session which highlighted the importance of washing hands with soap and maintaining nail hygiene followed by a round of questions to the students. They also learned the appropriate method of washing hands using SATO Taps (portable handwashing stations).

A physical session on the significance of handwashing was conducted and also attended virtually by the famous Japanese character Hello Kitty, as a surprise engagement session with the students. They also participated in a drawing competition on the theme of “Hand Hygiene Habits for Health”. With the aim of ensuring continued access to cleanliness and hygiene knowledge, JICA handed over IEC (Information, Education and Communication) materials and hygiene products such as SATO Taps and soaps to the school authorities for distribution among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India said, “We believe that handwashing and personal hygiene are integral pillars for ensuring cleanliness across the country. For the last two years, through this Achhi Aadat Campaign, JICA India has strived to foster habits of cleanliness and sanitation among children. By celebrating National Cleanliness Day with the same theme, our focus is on reinforcing the integral message of cleanliness among these young minds, who hold the potential to shape the future of the nation.”

JICA celebrated National Cleanliness Day with school children as they serve as the key stakeholders in the rolling out of various activities under AAC and tend to be the driving force for bringing change for cleanliness at schools, homes as well as communities.

In 2021, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) launched the Achhi Aadat Campaign to spread various hygiene practices among the population of India. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the campaign encouraged consistent and appropriate handwashing techniques, nail cleaning, and other hygiene practices.

In continuation, JICA in partnership with its project implementing partner IJ Kakehashi Services Private Limited, collaborates with the Government of NCT of Delhi, and private Japanese companies, NGOs, to promote awareness among the people of India.

Established by a specific law, as an incorporated administrative institution under the Government of Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as the sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation. JICA is the world’s largest bilateral donor agency and works as a bridge between Japan and emerging countries, providing assistance in the form of loans, grants, and technical cooperation, to enable the emerging countries to strengthen their capabilities.

