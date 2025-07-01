Jindal Foundation Launches "Hospital on Wheels" in Patratu, Jharkhand: A Game Changer for Rural Healthcare

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Patratu (Jharkhand) [India], July 1: In a transformative step toward improving healthcare access in rural Jharkhand, the Jindal Foundation has launched its flagship "Hospital on Wheels" initiative in Patratu. Designed to serve remote and underserved communities, the mobile medical unit will primarily focus on gynecology, maternal and child healthcare, while also addressing a broad spectrum of general health issues.

Inaugurated by Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the Jindal Foundation, the launch event was graced by Shri Ashish Agarwal, Deputy Divisional Commissioner, Ramgarh, Civil Surgeon Dr Mahalaxmi Prasad and Shri Prashant Hota, Head - CSR, JSPL, alongside community leaders, health professionals, and the villages in the vicinity

This well-equipped mobile hospital features consultation chambers, basic diagnostic tools, and instant pathology testing capabilities for quicker diagnosis and treatment. It will provide services such as antenatal and postnatal care, immunization, general physician consultations, treatment for common illnesses, health awareness camps, and much more . The gynaecological wing shall also undertake screenings for diseases such as Breast and Cervical cancer .

While prioritizing women and child health, the Hospital on Wheels will also cater to non-communicable diseases, skin infections, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, hypertension, and other primary health issues. By offering on-the-spot pathology tests, it significantly reduces the time between diagnosis and treatment a crucial factor in remote rural settings where access to labs is minimal.

Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, shared her vision: "Our Hospital on Wheels is more than a medical vehicle it's a lifeline for families who otherwise struggle to access basic healthcare. With instant diagnostic services and a dedicated medical team, we aim to create healthier communities and empower women and children with the care they deserve."

Shri Ashish Agarwal, Deputy Divisional Commissioner, Ramgarh, emphasized the local impact: "This initiative is a timely and much-needed intervention in Patratu. It brings quality healthcare right to people's doorsteps, reducing dependency on distant facilities and increasing awareness about preventive care. I congratulate the Jindal Foundation for leading this impactful effort."

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahalaxmi Prasad shared "The Hospital on Wheels is a game-changer for rural healthcare in Patratu. By bringing essential medical services directly to remote villages, it addresses long-standing barriers to access and affordability. With strong support from the Government of Health Department and vision of Jindal Foundation, this initiative reflects our shared commitment to health equity and innovation. I believe it will serve as a model for reaching underserved populations across the state."

The Jindal Foundation plans to run the Hospital on Wheels with regular schedules across villages in the Patratu region. The program will be supplemented by health education drives, community engagement sessions, and follow-up services, ensuring long-term benefits and sustainable health practices.

This initiative reflects the Foundation's enduring commitment to driving inclusive development and bridging healthcare disparities in India's rural heartlands

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor