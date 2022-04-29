Jindal Internship Fair offers internship opportunities with 200+ organisations

The 6th edition of the Jindal Internship Fair, organised by the Office of Career Services (OCS) at the O.P. Jindal Global University, was an incredible success with over 200 organisations participating in the 5-day fair including 19 organisations which visited the campus for conducting the recruitment process.

The fair attracted more than 6,500 applications from over 1,100 participants for around 3,000 internship opportunities.

Spanning a broad spectrum of the industry, the organisations ranged from the legal and corporate sector to policy & research and media and advertising.

Leading industry giants including Airtel Payments Bank, Berkshire Hathaway Orenda India, Edelweiss Wealth Management, Business Standard, Global Trade Observer, Pi Consulting, SRF Foundation, RSPL Ltd., The Quint, Times Group and many others shared summer internship opportunities for the first time.

They were also joined by regular patrons including Bajaj Capital, Centre for Budget & Governance Accountability, Child Rights & You (CRY), Coral Research Services, IDIA Charitable Trust, FICCI, Futures First, Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, Lallantop (India Today Group), LT Foods (Daawat), Outlook Publishing (India), Publicis Groupe, PVR Cinemas, Max Healthcare, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Life Insurance, Tenon Group, Udayan Care, and WWF - India.

Students were offered a wide variety of lucrative profiles including Content Development, Crowd Funding, Data Analytics, Editorial, Finance, Human Resources, Legal Profile, Public Relations & Communications, Research, Social Media & Digital Marketing among others. These profiles were offered in online, in-office as well as hybrid modes.

This edition of JIF was inaugurated by the Registrar of JGU, Prof.DabiruSridhar Patnaik, in the presence of 8 School Deans/Executive Deans - Prof.(Dr.) Ashish Bharadwaj, Dean, Jindal School of Banking & Finance, Prof.(Dr.) Derick Lindquist, Dean, Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling, Prof.(Dr.) Jaideep Chatterjee, Executive Dean, Jindal School of Arts & Architecture, Prof. Kathleen Modrowski, Dean, Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, Prof.KishalayBhattacharjee, Executive Dean, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication, Prof. (Dr.) MayankDhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School, Prof. R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, and Prof. (Dr.) S G Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School on 4th April 2022, and in its 5-day journey, saw enthusiastic participation from students across all schools.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, said, "We are delighted that the Office of Career Services has nurtured a range of industry partnerships for JGU students. The fact that internship opportunities from over 200 organizations were offered to students in a span of 5 days speak volumes about JGU's ability to match the industry demand with supply of talent for meaningful industry engagements. I am happy to share that JGU is prepared for more such opportunities within the world-class curriculum of the current and the upcoming programmes in JGU."

Rituraaj Juneja, Senior Director - OCS & Chief Industry Engagement Officer, spoke about the importance of internships in a student's life for professional development. He said, "Aligning with the vision of our founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the OCS has been working closely with the industry in providing each JGU student with a meaningful and enriching internship experience after every semester break. These internships also become a base for future career opportunities and we encourage students to make use of the opportunities presented through JIF."

In keeping with past trends, this year too, first year students were the most enthusiastic participants. Over 55% of the participants in the 6th Edition of JIF were in their first year of studies across different schools and programmes.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor