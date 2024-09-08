Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel for Vande Bharat sleeper train

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Jindal Stainless has supplied stainless steel for the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, the prototype of which was unveiled by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently, the steelmaker said in a statement.

Jindal Stainless said it has supplied high-strength tempered 301L grade austenitic stainless steel for this prestigious government project. The Vande Bharat sleeper train is designed for overnight journeys.

Apart from providing better performance and durability, the tempered 301L austenitic stainless steel used to manufacture these coaches ensures lower life-cycle costs due to its corrosion resistance characteristics, resulting in long-term reliability.

Jindal Stainless said it also enhances passenger safety with its superior crash and fire resistance properties.

"The Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to mark a new era of innovation in Indian Railways, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in this transformative project that will revolutionise long-distance travel in India," said Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal.

"The use of tempered 301L austenitic stainless steel will lead to reduction in the weight of each coach by approximately 2 tonnes. This weight reduction will lead to improved energy efficiency and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the sustainability goals of modern rail transport," the MD added.

With the capability to achieve speeds of up to 160 km/h, these coaches will offer an unparalleled combination of mobility, comfort, and contemporary amenities. The first batch of coaches is scheduled for dispatch later this month, with an official launch anticipated by end of 2024.

Designed for 160 kmph speed, the Vande Bharat sleeper train features 16 coaches, including 11 AC three-tier, four AC two-tier and one AC first-class, offering a total of 823 passenger berths.

Jindal Stainless is one of the leading global companies capable of manufacturing and supplying the highly-coveted 2J, No. 4, and DLT-DF special-finish stainless steel, required for metro and railway coach production.

The company said it so far has supplied stainless steel for some of the most prestigious Indian railway projects, including Vande Metro, Kolkata's underwater metro, the first trainset of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and Mumbai metro, among others. The company has been supplying stainless steel to the Indian Railways since 1998 for wagons, coaches, infrastructure.

The steelmaker has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries.

Founded in 1970, the company's product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor