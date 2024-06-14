Jio Platforms of Reliance Overcomes Challenges to Introduce Satellite Internet in India

In a significant development, Orbit Connect India, a collaboration between Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms and Luxembourg-based SES, has obtained approval from the Indian space regulator to launch satellites. This initiative aims to offer high-speed internet access through satellite technology.

The approvals, previously undisclosed, were granted between April and June by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), permitting Orbit Connect to operate satellites above Indian airspace. However, before commencing operations, additional clearances from the country's Department of Telecommunications are required, as reported by Reuters.

In addition to Orbit Connect, Inmarsat, another player in the satellite-based internet sector, has also received approval to operate satellites over India, according to IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka. Furthermore, Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon.com's Kuiper have submitted applications seeking similar approvals. Eutelsat's OneWeb, backed by Bharti Enterprises, had already secured all necessary approvals last year.

Deloitte forecasts a robust growth trajectory for India's satellite broadband service market, estimating an annual growth rate of 36% over the next five years, reaching $1.9 billion by 2030. Goenka highlighted the positive impact of increased industry participation on consumers, emphasizing the benefits of enhanced competition.

Globally, efforts to connect remote areas through space-based internet are gaining momentum. Amazon's commitment of $10 billion to its Kuiper project, announced in 2019, aligns with SpaceX's ongoing deployment of Starlink satellites.

Recent developments indicate progress in this space, with Sri Lanka granting preliminary approval to Starlink for internet services. Goenka reiterated the importance of expanding company involvement in the Indian market, emphasizing the potential benefits for consumers.