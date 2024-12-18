'Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland in Association with Ajmera Realty' - India's Largest Family Festival is Back at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, from 19th to 30th Dec

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland in association with Ajmera Realty, India's largest family festival, will be held at Jio World Garden in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex from 19th to 30th December 2024.

With over 100 experiences, including rides and entertainment zones to engage families and create holiday memories, the event promises to be a captivating experience for the whole family. The event is designed with Jio's philosophy of making life beautiful for every Indian at the core.

Guests can soak up the city's festive magic with the Flying Santa, who will zip across the venue on his merry sleigh and spread the festive cheer. The Hamleys Grand Parade will be the highlight of the event, and children will get to meet-and-greet their favourite toon characters, Hamley & Hattie Bear, and the Wonder friends.

Jio is the presenting partner of Hamleys Wonderland, which is in association with Ajmera Realty - a leading real estate developer with a strong legacy of over 55 years based in Mumbai with a presence in multiple cities across India.

Hamleys will launch two special attractions this season - Martian Adventure and House of Illusions. All-time favourite rides such as the Ferris Wheel, Scrambler, Wipeout, and Carousel will return, along with exclusive experiences such as the Haunted Circus and Glow in the Dark.

The event also features a Carnival Game Zone, Hamleys Play Area, and World Food Festival, among other amazing entertainment avenues. A massive and fun Lego Playground and Barbie Zone will undoubtedly thrill all.

Taking place over the expansive 1.40 lakh sq.ft. of open space at the Jio World Garden in the heart of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland in association with Ajmera Realty was launched as an annual calendar event in 2019 that would further strengthen BKC's position as the emerging cultural hub within Mumbai. Established in 2015, Jio World Garden has been instrumental in positioning BKC as the epicentre of cultural events within Mumbai by hosting some of the best, biggest, and premium events in the city.

Among the other partners that have activated, the event features IDFC First Bank Credit Cards, which will provide discounts to their customers. New brands such as Little Joys, Raskik, and Arun Ice Creams will be present at the event, in addition to our long-standing partners such as RElan, Recron, Topps, Edamama, Mothercare, Pottery Barn Kids, Barbie, and Lego.

Tickets can be purchased on BookMyShow and range between Rs 999 to Rs 1499 for entry.

