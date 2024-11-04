Jio Studios' Double Dhamaka on Diwali: the highly anticipated Subodh Bhave directorial, Marathi Film Sangeet Manapmaan teaser attached to Singham Again

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Jio Studios' highly anticipated Rohit Shetty directorial, Singham Again, released today on Diwali and the studio is planned a double festive treat by attaching the teaser of its magnum opus Marathi musical love triangle, Sangeet Manapmaan with this film. This strategic move will allow a massive audience to witness the teaser on the big screen.

After the resounding success of "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli," actor-director Subodh Bhave returns to direction with this grand musical spectacle. The film's first teaser was unveiled today, showcasing its grand scale, rich Maharashtrian culture, and captivating visuals.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sumit Raghvan, Vaidehi Parshurami, Upendra Limaye, in pivotal roles. The legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed the film's 14 songs, sung by over 16 renowned singers.

An excited Subodh Bhave shared his thoughts on the teaser launch: "Today, our film's teaser has been released, and I'm eager to see the audience's reaction. Thanks to Jio Studios, the audience will have the opportunity to experience the teaser on the big screen alongside the hugely awaited 'Singham Again.' This will allow a wider audience, including non-Marathi audience, to witness the teaser. Bringing this grand musical to life has been a huge responsibility. It's not just a project; it's a legacy that I've nurtured, and now it's ready for the world to experience."

Inspired by Krishnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar's 113-year-old epic play, Sangeet Manapmaan film continues the legacy of "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli" and "Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar." With stunning visuals, authentic musical elements, and rich storytelling, and its set to captivate audiences. Shirish Gopal Deshpande has penned the screenplay and dialogues, with additional contribution from Prajakt Deshmukh.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan stars Subodh Bhave, Sumit Raghvan, Vaidehi Parshurami, and other talented actors. This captivating musical love triangle is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Watch teaser here- https://youtu.be/tcMlOa_UlTA

