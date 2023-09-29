JioMart, Meta complete one-year partnership of their chat-based shopping in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : JioMart and Meta completed their one-year partnership through which they have enabled consumers to simply browse and shop for their household needs through WhatsApp chats and making shopping easier for Indian consumers.

“Celebrating one year of enabling Indians to shop with ease, JioMart and WhatsApp’s collaboration has proven to be one of the most successful partnerships in the domestic retail space. Reliance Retail's JioMart, one of India's leading e-marketplaces, has successfully implemented and fulfilled orders through WhatsApp,” a Reliance Retail release issued on Friday said.

Through partnership with Meta, JioMart has witnessed 7x growth in monthly orders via WhatsApp compared to the same period last year.

“With an end-to-end shopping experience within WhatsApp, JioMart is able to tap consumers, who are hesitant to shop online. The user-friendly functionality of the platform has also enabled a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMarton-WhatsApp. Moreover, this partnership has boosted India’s digital transformation and helped consumers and businesses of all sizes to connect in new ways,” the release said.

Last year, in a global-first product experience initiative, Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart-on-WhatsApp.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta India, said, “JioMart’s end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership. The growth JioMart has seen since both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp is a testament to the fact that businesses and people are finding messaging to be the faster, more convenient way to get things done. Business messaging is an area with real momentum, and these chat-based experiences will be a game-changer around the world.”

According to Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, “The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been a phenomenal success, we are able to truly democratize digital commerce for everyone and bring in new customers. In fact, we have witnessed a 6X month-on-month growth in new customers coming from this platform. We have been expanding our offerings on the platform and now have multi-categories available on the catalogue, from groceries and fashion to electronics. We will also be able to offer collections from the Reliance Jewels range soon. Together, we are determined to make this new channel of digital shopping a success and fill the need gap of the digitally shy customers and reach a larger audience across the country.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, JioMart announced it will offer unmatched prices and discounts up to 70 per cent on products across categories on WhatsApp shopping.

Adding some glitz and excitement to the JioMart-on-WhatsApp Anniversary Dhamaka, JioMart is hosting a live session on their social media platforms for consumers on September 29, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Consumers can register on JioMart Facebook Event and join celebrities, Gauahar Khan and RJ Kisna live and stand a chance to win iPhones and more than 200 prizes.

By sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp, one will instantly receive the shopping catalogue, notifications on current offers and deals. You can browse the catalogand explore aisles of unlimited products on offer at JioMart, add products to your cart and complete your purchases, all within WhatsApp.

“With this hassle-free service, customers can order as per their convenience, no time or quantity restrictions,” the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor