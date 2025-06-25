JioStar's 'TATA IPL 2025: A year of many firsts - be it viewership, technology, engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Tata IPL 2025 became one of the most successful seasons in the league's history, setting new benchmarks with multiple records and industry firsts.

JioStar, in partnership with Media Partners Asia (MPA), today released its TATA IPL 2025: A Year of Firsts report at the APOS conference, which MPA organised in Bali.

JioStar transformed the IPL experience across both linear and digital, reimagining how fans, brands, and partners connect with live sport.

The broadcaster crafted seamless, personalised viewing journeys that spanned devices, formats, and languages, ensuring every screen, whether big or small, offered an experience that felt deeply personal and inclusive.

"TATA IPL 2025 was a season where the lines between sport, storytelling, and shared experiences truly blurred. It wasn't just about broadcasting matches - it was where creativity, culture and commerce converged, with fan connections at the heart of it all," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar.

"At JioStar, we set out to make every screen feel personal, every interaction meaningful, and every moment unforgettable. From deep consumer journeys to a rich spectrum of viewing experiences, this was a celebration of fandom in all its forms. The real success of the IPL isn't measured in numbers, but in the moments that moved millions," Gupta added.

A Year of Firsts: Key Highlights from IPL 2025: TATA IPL 2025 on JioStar Network recorded the biggest reach ever at 1.19 billion total reach - 537 million on TV and 652 million on digital.

According to the report, 47 per cent of IPL viewers on Star Sports were women.

The IPL Final attracted 426 million (189 million on TV and 237 million on digital); JioHotstar grew to 300 million subscribers. 1.04 billion app downloads on Android; 235 million reach on Connected TV; 417 million reach on mobile phones; 514 billion minutes of tournament watch-time; 129 million viewers watched on Star Sports HD; 840 billion minutes of watch-time.

On the viewer engagement front, 30 per cent of mobile viewers used Maxview 3.0, and the regional language feed saw yearly growth: Hindi: 31 per cent; Telugu: 87 per cent; Tamil: 52 per cent.

According to the report, about 44 per cent of TATA IPL viewers on mobile experienced the thrill of the 'Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan' play-along game.

On the advertisement segment, it was a Year of the Advertisers on JioStar, with 425+ advertisers; 270+ debutants across 40 unique categories; from market leaders to challengers, 32 brands across 9 categories leveraged Nielsen's third-party measurement.

TATA IPL 2025 on JioStar was one of the most immersive and engaging viewing experiences ever.

Multi-Cam in 16:9: Viewers could switch between multiple camera feeds (Batter Cam, Bowler Cam, Stump Cam) in 16:9 resolution on the JioHotstar app.

360-degree/ VR Streaming: Fans could enjoy live matches with an immersive 360° view on their mobile devices, or step into the action in Virtual Reality using devices like JioDive.

MaxView 3.0: A vertical viewing experience that lets fans swipe up to catch key match moments or swipe sideways for alternate camera angles.

Voice-Assisted Search on CTV: Connected TV viewers could search using voice commands, enabling a more intuitive, hands-free experience.

Introduction of Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels dedicated to TATA IPL, offering non-stop cricket content without a subscription.

AI-Powered Match Highlights: Full match highlights auto-generated using Al, available within minutes post-match.

Indian Sign Language Interpretation for the live matches. The full report can be downloaded at www.jiostar.com and www.aposlive.com

"This IPL, not only have we reached a billion viewers across platforms, we have also managed to make this IPL the most monetised edition of the event and also the most monetised sporting event ever in India across advertising and subscription revenue," said Gupta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor