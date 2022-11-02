JITO Bangalore Chapter inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) - a launchpad to JITO Start-ups

JITO, a global organization, is a body of Jain businessmen, industrialists, knowledge workers, and professionals in various fields reflecting their glory of ethical business practices - set to achieve socio-economic empowerment, value-based education, community welfare, the practice of compassion, and spiritual upliftment of fellow beings.

In its continuous efforts dedicated to achieving higher economic prosperity, JITO (Bangalore Chapter) set new benchmarks with the inauguration of its first Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) on 30th October 2022. The event was witnessed by members from the JITO Apex Dignitaries, directors, and committee members represented by its Chairman Sukhraj B Nahar, President Abhaya Srisrimal, and KKG Zone Dignitaries.

Welcoming the gathering, Dinesh Bohra (Chairman - JITO Bangalore Chapter) also shared that the vision of EDC will remain to support students navigate through their careers and seek required support to transform their ideas into businesses and scale it up from corporates to enterprises. "EDC will build an ecosystem to create future thought leaders. This will be achieved through a series of Business Training Programs, Networking opportunities, and research-based consultation with leaders," he added.

Deepakk Srisrimal, Chief Secretary believes that, "each stage of every business demands a different version of us with different skill sets and EDC is here with the purpose to meet those needs effectively and efficiently."

The first EDC unit, a space sponsored by the K2 Learning Group, is in the heart of the city, equipped with workstations, a boardroom with audio-visual facilities, and space for conducting training sessions. "It is our privilege to be able to be part of this initiative with JITO that is committed to the upliftment of our student fraternity and their successful future," Sripal Jain, Founder of K2 Learning added.

Unveiling the plan for the first year of operations, Sripal Bachawat, Project Convenor assured that every effort will be made to ensure step-by-step handholding and facilitation to start-ups for a successful launch and growth in multiple folds thereby contributing to strengthening the country's financial and economic growth.

K2 Learning, headquartered in Bangalore, is a forward-looking organization focused on the advancement of students towards building an indestructible future for themselves and the nation in turn.

K2 Learning ventures into multidimensional educational solutions including career events focused on K12 students, Educators Summit, and career counseling besides its Residential CBSE school for Higher Secondary education.

