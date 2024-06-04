Jodi Life for Nykd by Nykaa: The Biggest Collaboration of this Summer!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Nykd by Nykaa, India's fastest-growing lingerie, sleepwear, and athleisure brand from the house of Nykaa , is proud to announce the most exciting collaboration of the summer. Nykd by Nykaa has partnered with the much-loved Jodi-Life designers known for its summer-friendly prints and silhouettes. Nykd By Nykaa's philosophy is centered around giving women the ultimate sense of comfort and freedom, its activewear brand Nykd All Day stems from the same philosophy. This limited edit capsule collaboration seamlessly blends the rich heritage of traditional Indian crafts with modern comfort, creating a summer essentials capsule that is stylish, versatile, and perfect everywhere fashion. Jodi Life's penchant for prints is married to the simplified fashion philosophy of Nykd by Nykaa giving users a new favorite leisure fit for the season.

The Jodi Life for Nykd by Nykaa collection features the signature joyful Jodi prints and colors, combined with the comfortable loungewear approach of Nykd. This collection is perfect for summer, with a tropical theme showcasing vibrant, nature-inspired prints. The breathable fabrics and easy-to-wear designs make it suitable for various occasions, whether you're lounging by the pool, exploring the city, or attending a casual evening gathering. The collection's vibrant colors and intricate patterns celebrate the spirit of summer and the beauty of Indian craftsmanship.

This limited edit collection is easy to wear throughout the summer. Designed for the modern woman who seeks comfort without compromising on fashion, offering versatile pieces that effortlessly transition from daywear to evening attire, consisting of the season's favorite co-ord sets, breezy dresses, tees, shorts, pants, and more.

Commenting on the collection, Preeti Gupta, Business Head, Nykd by Nykaa said: "We are thrilled to announce the biggest collaboration of the summer with Jodi Life. This partnership combines the summer-friendly prints and silhouettes of Jodi with the effortless fashion sensibility of Nykd by Nykaa. Priced innovatively this collaboration makes designer wear fashion more accessible. The collection is versatile and can be worn everywhere, anytime!"

Gauri Verma, Founder of The Jodi Life, said: We're excited to take Jodi to a wider audience with this collaboration with Nykd. We've developed our signature prints and have focused on handcrafted processes like block printing and screen printing, which is what Jodi is all about.

Discover the perfect fusion of artisanal craft and modern comfort with The Jodi Life x Nykd by Nykaa Fashion, available online exclusively at Nykaa Fashion. With prices ranging from Rs899 to Rs2999, this collection offers incredible value for high-quality summer essentials.

About NYKD BY NYKAA

Derived from the name Nykaa, inspired by its values of empowerment, inclusivity and authenticity - Nykd by Nykaa (pronounced nay-ked) is an intimate & sleep wear brand launched by Nykaa Fashion in October 2020. The Nykd (pronounced nay-ked) philosophy is centered around giving women the ultimate sense of comfort and freedom as they get to know their body types. The brand aims to bring joy to lingerie shopping by simplifying the experience of understanding size & fit factors. Nykd has also developed a unique tech-enabled Bra Advisor - that answers a few questions to understand the body type and which then allows the advisor to recommend ideal size and style.

To reinforce its DNA of Realness and Self Love, Nykd by Nykaa also launched 'Nykd All Day' - a new indulgent sub-brand featuring Athleisure, Leisure, and Activewear with the tagline 'Love Your Every Self' and a design philosophy that focuses on comfort and inclusivity.

About The Jodi Life

Jodi is an India-based design studio and marketplace founded in 2014 by longtime friends Gauri Verma and Karuna Laungani. We are an Indian high-street, slow fashion brand that is inspired by our shared love for craft, culture, fashion and travel.

The brand manifesto is to offer joyful, fashion-forward designs for your home and wardrobe. We work with natural, Indian textiles and champion artisanal craft techniques such as hand block printing, bandhini dyeing, and hand embroidery among others. The results are entirely unique and we hope they bring a bit of colour and wonder to your world.

Jodi won the Grazia Young Fashion Awards, 2015, and has been featured in the Indian editions of magazines like ELLE, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Femina, and more. While home for us in Pune, Maharashtra, we're also available at international retailers in America, Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor