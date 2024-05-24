Join Us at the Formica Showroom this World Interior Day and Experience Elevated Aesthetics for Your Interiors

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: Celebrating one year since the launch of its flagship showroom, FORMICA, the global leader in High-Pressure Laminates (HPLs) and advanced surface solutions, warmly invites the public to rediscover its premier space. With a commitment to revolutionizing interior design through high-quality, innovative products tailored for the Indian market, FORMICA's showroom serves as a central hub for design professionals and homeowners alike, offering an unmatched opportunity to explore its renowned products, including FENIX and DecoMetal.

Since its grand inauguration, FORMICA's showroom has become a pivotal point of interaction for customers and designers alike. The showroom showcases FORMICA's specialized products like FENIX and DecoMetal, which have been enthusiastically received by the market.

FENIX, known for its innovative material properties and matte aesthetics, offers durability and style suited to luxury interiors. This product is manufactured by ARPA Industriale and exclusively distributed by FORMICA in India, embodying high-end design and sustainability. Meanwhile, DecoMetal by Homapal integrates the urban sophistication of metal with the versatility of laminate, providing creative solutions that cater to both contemporary and traditional tastes.

"The enthusiastic reception to our showroom over the past year has been tremendously encouraging," said Mr. Ajay Khurana, MD, Formica India. "As we continue to serve the Indian market, we invite even more visitors to explore our range and discover how FORMICA can transform their spaces with our top-tier surface solutions."

Spanning 3,000 sq. ft., the showroom's design, conceptualized by the creative hub MUSA, reflects FORMICA's commitment to excellence and innovation. It offers a unique visual and tactile experience, allowing customers to interact closely with the products, envisioning the potential of FORMICA's applications in their own projects.

In celebration of the showroom's one-year milestone, FORMICA is planning a series of events and workshops aimed at architects, designers, and homeowners interested in learning more about premium surface solutions. These sessions will highlight the latest trends in interior design, with a special focus on how FORMICA's products can meet the evolving needs of modern interiors.

FORMICA's persistent drive for quality and its ability to adapt to market needs has solidified its position as a leading supplier of branded surfacing solutions in India. With a strong foundation and a forward-looking approach, FORMICA is set to continue its tradition of innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Formica India: Formica Group is a leading provider of branded, designed surfacing solutions for residential and commercial customers worldwide. The brand/company is known for being a leading supplier of premium surface solutions in India and establishing FENIX/DecoMetal as premium brands of first choice. The company has its headquarters in Delhi and runs a hi-tech manufacturing plant in Kalol, Ahmedabad. Since its inception, Formica has pushed market standards and established international benchmarks. To broaden its product offering Formica continually collaborated with interior designers, architects, and developers.

